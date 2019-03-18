Tiger Woods, the best-known golfer in the world, is headed to Austin.

He confirmed Monday that he'll be competing in next week's Dell Technologies Match Play that's set to start March 27 at Austin Country Club.

The tournament is in its fourth year in Austin, but this is the first time Woods has been eligible to play here. The first two years he was recovering from back surgery. Last season, he wasn't ranked among the top 64 in the world, so he didn't earn an invite.

As of Monday, Woods ranked 13th, which means he'll be one of the top seeds during three rounds of pod play. He's using the tournament to prep for the Masters, which is set for April 11-14. His other option was to play at the Valero Open in San Antonio.

Woods has won three match play tournaments before the tournament relocated to Austin.

“I'm hoping that I can play all the matches,” Woods said in a statement. “That would be great, I'm guaranteed to play three instead of — when I played, it was only one guaranteed, so that's kind of nice knowing that I'll be able to get at least three good rounds in, possibly more if I play well, and that's basically like a tournament.”

The top 64 players in the world as of Monday are eligible to play the tournament. They have until 4 p.m. Friday to accept the invitation.

Nine of the top 10 players have already committed to play, including the top five — Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose. Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Bubba Watson is the defending champion.

“We’re incredibly excited that Tiger Woods has added the Dell Technologies Match Play to his schedule and know our fans will be thrilled to get the chance to watch him compete in Austin as he further chases history,” said Jordan Uppleger, tournament executive director. “The addition of Tiger adds to an already stacked field, and we are encouraging fans to buy their tickets now before they are no longer available.”

Jim Furyk, the 2018 captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, also is headed to Austin. The 48-year-old ranked 57th this week. That was an improvement of 110 spots thanks to his runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy at this past weekend's Players Championship.

Phil Mickelson, who has competed in Austin every year, has yet to commit. He said he likely will play in Austin, but may decide to head to San Antonio as his final tuneup for the Masters.

The 64 players will be divided and seeded into 16 groups of four.

The alternates who would receive an invite are Japan's Satoshi Kodaira (No. 65), Luke List (No. 66) and Joost Luiten of the Netherlands. He's 67th.