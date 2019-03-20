Playing for the first time in more than a week, the Brownwood Lady Lions continued their torrid start to the season, notching a 7-1 home victory over the Glen Rose Lady Tigers Tuesday night in the District 7-4A softball opener for both teams.

Behind a four-hit, 18-strikeout performance from pitcher Chyanne Ellett, and a six-run outburst in the second inning, the Lady Lions ran their most recent win streak to four games.

“I was little worried because we’ve had 10 days off since our last game, but the girls have had good practices of late and they were just ready to play,” said Lady Lions head coach Jessica Lynn, whose team saw its lone spring break contest at Midland High, scheduled for Thursday, cancelled. “I was happy to see them come out aggressive on offense and make a lot of solid contact, a lot of good hits.”

The Lady Lions (14-1-1, 1-0) jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one inning as catcher Annie Gillispie led off with a single, second baseman Aubrie Harris reached on an error and center fielder Ashlynn Patteson then singled to load the bases. With one out, an RBI fielder’s choice by right fielder Auzzlyn Benedict – who finished with a team-high three RBI — plated Gillispie with the first run.

The bulk of the damage, however, occurred in the bottom of the second.

With one down, shortstop Lexie Castillo singled to left field and first baseman Annie-Klein Allgood followed with a base hit up the middle. Gillispie then reached on a bunt single to fill the sacks for the second straight inning.

Harris delivered a two-RBI double down the right field line, knocking in Castillo and Allgood for a 3-0 advantage. Patteson reached on an error in the ensuing at-bat, which allowed Gillispie to come home with the fourth run. Ellett’s RBI sacrifice fly to deep left field scored Harris, then Benedict roped a two-run, inside-the-park home run down the right field line that plated herself and Patteson for a 7-0 cushion.

“We had a sacrifice fly, some hits in the gap, an inside-the-park home run, good base running, a little bit of everything that inning,” Lynn said.

In the circle, Ellett — who increased her season strikeout total to 192 and career strikeout total to 1,027 — continued to mow down the opposition, allowing just a bad-hop single to Kaycee Bock in the second inning, a Taylor McKenzie infield single with two down in the sixth, a Tatum Stigent floater into shallow center field with one out in the seventh and Bock’s two-out RBI single that drove in Glen Rose’s only run.

Ellett also remained at 20 walks on the year with no free passes for Glen Rose.

“Chyanne was really zoned in and has been all season,” Lynn said. “Her stuff is working really well and she kept them off balance. I’m really proud of how consistent she’s been this year.”

Defensively, the Lady Lions’ new look defense — with Patteson in center field, Gillispie behind the plate and Castillo taking over at shortstop — committed just one error.

“We have a little bit different look, this is our third game throwing this defense out there and I like how it’s been,” Lynn said. “They’ve been making a lot of good plays. Defensively, we didn’t have a whole lot to do tonight, but we played pretty well.”

Offensively, the Lady Lions finished with nine hits — three by Gillispie, two by Benedict and one apiece by Harris, Patteson, Castillo and Allgood. Brownwood also drew two walks — by Ellett and third baseman Ayanna Clemons — and took advantage of a pair of Glen Rose (14-9, 0-1) errors.

Brownwood will be back in district action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Godley (11-4, 0-0), which had its first 7-4A bye Tuesday night and fell to Joshua, 4-2, in non-district action.