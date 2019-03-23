GODLEY – Two games into the District 7-4A softball schedule, it’s been business as usual for the Brownwood Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions coasted past Godley, 4-0, Friday to improve to 2-0 in district competition and 15-1-1 overall.

Chyanne Ellett tossed a two-hit shutout - giving up a double and a single in the seventh inning - with 16 strikeouts and one walk. Ellett improved to 13-1 on the season with 208 strikeouts – and 1,043 for her career – to just 21 walks.

Offensively, Brownwood pushed across single runs in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Lady Lions tallied seven hits – one each by Ellett, Annie Gillispie, Aubrie Harris, Ashlynn Patteson, Auzzlyn Benedict, Ayanna Clemons and Lexie Castillo.

The Lady Lions grabbed a 1-0 lead over Godley (11-5, 0-1) in the top of the second when Castillo’s two-out RBI single to center scored Clemons, who reached on error.

Brownwood’s lead grew to 2-0 in the fifth as Harris’ two-out RBI single to center scored Allgood, who walked.

In the sixth inning, Benedict’s leadoff double was followed by Clemons’ RBI single.

And in the seventh inning, Gillispie started the frame with a single and scored on Patteson’s one-out RBI triple to right field.

The Lady Lions have their first district bye Tuesday and will visit Clyde in a non-district duel at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.