Reagan secures boys individual title in three-way playoff; Garcia claims girls top spot

The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions both captured team championships at the Early Invitational golf tournament, held at The Hideout, on Monday and Tuesday.

In Tuesday action, the Lions posted a 325 team score, four strokes better than runner-up Goldthwaite (329).

Caden Reagan led the way for the Lions, winning the tournament championship on the first playoff hole with an eagle after posting an even par round of 72 in regulation. Reagan bested Goldthwaite’s Drew Hermesmeyer and Comanche’s Kasey Middleton on the extra hole.

Jaryn Pruitt came in fourth overall with a round of 76 for the Lions, trailed by the 85 from Ben Kallman — which included a hole-in-one — a 92 from Ian Harris and a 120 from Jay Monson.

On Monday, the Lady Lion golfers also finished first as a team at and Mallory Garcia placed first overall with a round of 88, six shots better than runner-up Callie Dotson of Merkel (94)

Brownwood’s Bryanna Galvan was third with a 103, Abbi Galvan was fourth with a 104, Abby Burks added a 117 and Payton Stewart shot a 123.

The Lady Lions fired a 412 team total, followed by runner-up Comanche with a 506.

Tournament host Early had just one golfer competing in the boys field, as Jake Angerstein finished in a fifth-place tie with Jim Ned’s Lain Tushinsky following a round of 82.

On the girls side, Katelyn Thompson was the lone competitor for Early and carded a round of 157.

The Brownwood Lions and Lady Lions will be back in action Monday and Tuesday at Canyon West Golf Course in Weatherford for the District 7-4A tournament.