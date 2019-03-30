Logan Jenuwine was already the Amarillo Bulls most prolific scorer in franchise history.

Now, Jenuwine can call himself the most prolific scorer in North American League Hockey history.

Jenuwine lit the lamp twice during the Bulls 8-2 rout over Corpus Christi on Friday night at the Amarillo Cal Farley Coliseum Civic Center Complex, putting him all alone as the NAHL's new record holder for goals in a season.

Entering the game, the Arizona State commit was sitting at 54 goals, one behind Pete Mehalic's record of 55 that has stood since the 1992-1993 season.

As the first period came to a close, Jenuwine brought the crowd to its feet, scoring with four seconds left before the first intermission to tie the game 1-1 as well as tying Mehalic.

But it was the third period when the magic moment happened. With under 13 minutes to play, Gabriel Seger and Alex Peterson assisted Jenuwine as he found the back of the net for the record-breaking score at the 12:37 mark of the final frame, giving the 6-foot-2 shifty skater his 56th goal, putting him all alone in the NAHL record books.

Jenuwine tallied an assist, giving him 40 on the year and pushing his points total to a league-leading 96 on the year.

Amarillo is now 43-7-3-3 (92 points). The series continues against Corpus Christi with the second of a three-game set at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night.