SNYDER — The Lady Mustangs dominated the Lady Cougars 4-1 to capture the Class 5A Bi-District trophy Friday night.

Heaven Rossette, Nicki Covington, Makayla Herrell and Piper Granato each scored goals for Coronado, while Charlotte Poehl had seven saves at goal.

Coronado will face El Paso Eastwood in the area round of the 5A playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium.

BOYS SOCCER

LUBBOCK-COOPER 5, ABILENE COOPER 0

After winning its first district title earlier this week, the Pirates earned their first playoff win in school history Friday with a shutout win over the Cougars in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game.

Jonny Garcia scored two goals for the Pirates, and Eman Rios, Cole Abernathy and Carlos Simoni also added goals for Lubbock-Cooper.

Goalkeeper Gunner Gonzales was credited with the shutout.

TRACK AND FIELD

Estacado’s Ty’Trice Conor and Frenship’s Daniel Garland posted the top times in Friday’s qualifying heats of the 100-meter dash to highlight day one competition in the Lubbock Invitational track and field meet at Plains Capital Park at Lowrey Field.

In the girls 100-meter preliminaries, Conor’s time of 12.62 seconds put her two-tenths of a second ahead of Estacado teammate Malaysia Payton.

Garland’s time of 10.74 seconds was .43 of a second faster than the second-fastest prelimary finisher, Monterey’s DeQuadrick Butler. Garland also led the field in the 200-meter preliminaries with a time of 21.28 seconds, more than a half-second clear of the second-seed time for El Paso Pebble Hills’ Isaiah Davis.

Finals in the running events and several of the field events will take place today at PlainsCapital Park. The field includes 4A, 5A and 6A schools from Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland-Odessa and El Paso.

Also posting a field-leading time was Coronado’s Diamond Lilly in the 200-meter dash, who just edged out Monterey’s Zyandrious Brooks.

Lubbock athletes had the top times in the sprint hurdles events, with Coronado’s Imari Jones posting the top time in the boys 110-meter hurdles prelims and Frenship’s Whitney Gilliam leading in the girls 100-meter hurdles.

In Friday’s finals of the triple jump, Coronado’s NeNe Phenix took gold with a jump of 36-feet, 6 inches, while Frenship’s Gilliam finished second with a mark of 34-feet, 11 inches.