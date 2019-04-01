Things are looking up for E.J. Speed.

The former Tarleton State University linebacker is eyeing a chance to go to the NFL, according to his agent Corey Williams.

Speed graduated from Tarleton in December with a degree in kinesiology.

During his final season with the Tarleton Texans, Speed was arrested and charged with two counts of organized criminal activity by the Deer Park Police Department, but a grand jury no-billed the charges and the case has been dismissed.

Now Speed is focusing on his future.

Williams said Speed has attended two “Pro Days,” the most recent at Aledo High School on March 20.

“(Speed) immediately caught the eye of the Dallas Cowboys scout and he has been invited to a local prospect day on Friday,” Williams said.

Speed is also set to work out with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday and will meet with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.