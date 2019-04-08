At 7:05 p.m. this evening, Amarillo will get to see in person what all the fuss has been about regarding the return of affiliated baseball to town when the brand new team plays its first game in the brand new stadium.

After four games on the road to open the 2019 season, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will play their first home game downtown at Hodgetown when they host the Midland RockHounds. It's been 37 years since Amarillo has hosted a Class AA Texas League game, when the Amarillo Gold Sox were affiliated with the San Diego Padres.

The Gold Sox are a distant memory, as is their former home, Potter County Memorial Stadium. What hasn't changed, though, is that the Padres are back in town, as the Sod Poodles are their AA affilliate, moving up from San Antonio.

Prior to leaving for Corpus Christi in its first official capacity as Sod Poodles, the team got to take a look at its new home last week. Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman, a 36-year professional baseball veteran, was impressed.

"This is probably one of the best ballparks I've ever been in," Wellman said. "I think even the visiting players are going to enjoy this."

At the very least, it appears as if hitters, especially from the right side of the plate, are going to enjoy Hodgetown. Most of the time the wind will blow out of the south, giving a boost to balls hit up in the air to right field.

Third baseman Hudson Potts, a Southlake native and Amarillo's top position player prospect, has only gotten to swing the bat at the indoor facilities on Buchanan Avenue (which can be witnessed by fans merely walking by the park), and is anticipating how well the park will set up for him.

"We haven't taken (batting practice) yet, but from what everyone says it should be really easy to hit here," Potts said. "We'll see how it plays out."

Another top prospect, shortstop Owen Miller, has the distinction of getting the first base hit in Sod Poodles history with a single in last Thursday's season opener. Like Potts, he's also a right-handed hitter.

Since setting foot in Hodgetown, Miller has been eager to get a chance to play there.

"This definitely compares well to any place I've played in," Miller said. "It's definitely nice to call this place our homefield. I've heard that it's windy here and they set up the ballpark for it to blow out."

That could lead a lot of high-scoring games typical of what's usually seen in the Texas League. Wellman, who's in his fourth year of managing in the league, knows what a double-edged sword the wind can present.

"In the spring it seems like the wind blows in and across a little bit," Wellman said. "We've played in Midland plenty of times, and the wind doesn't just blow out when they're hitting."

As for the spectator experience, it should be intimate, as seats are set up in a concrete bowl close to the action for 4,000 spectators, with several hundred more able to watch the game from the berm picnic area beyond the right field wall. There's also a 360 degree walking track around the stadium so fans who don't wish to stay in their seats the entire game can see the action from every possible view.

While there were concerns about the grass, especially on the infield, it appears to be filling in nicely. Sod Poodles president and general manager Tony Ensor is pleased with how Hodgetown looks, but thinks it can improve as the season progresses.

"I'm going to look at it as this is going to be an ongoing job of getting the ballpark ready," Ensor said. "I'm so impressed with what everyone's done to get it to this point. There are still going to be some things that need to be done even after it opens."