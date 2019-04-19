Maximus Hernandez struck out 10 batters, allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings of work, powering Lubbock High to a 4-2 win over Plainview in District 3-5A play Thursday at Westerners Field.

With the win, the Westerners improved to 7-21-1 overall and 4-10 in district play by defeating the Bulldogs (12-16, 6-8).

Hernandez, who threw 110 pitches, earned the win on the mound.

Brandon Smith, Julian Flores and Laston Bigham each had one RBI in the triumph.

Andrew Villa netted one RBI for Plainview, which had three hits.

The Westerners are scheduled to take on Amarillo Palo Duro in a 5 p.m. April 23 road game.

NEW DEAL 6, FLOYDADA 3

FLOYDADA — The Lions scored three runs in the third and never looked book in a District 3-2A win over the Whirlwinds.

Jett Whitfield, who struck out five and gave up three earned run while on the mound, tallied a team-best two RBI for the Lions. Layton Reed, Kyler Reed and Arric Mares each chipped in one RBI, as well.

Andrez Suarez had two RBI for Floydada, which pounded out 11 hits in the loss. Hermilio Martinez struck out four but allowed six run in 5 2/3 innings.

CROSBYTON 11, SPRINGLAKE-EARTH 1 (Five innings)

Landon Clark struck out seven, gave up one hit and one earned run, while his offense did the rest, as the Chiefs downed the Wolverines in District 3-2A play.

Crosbyton led 3-1 after three complete before exploding for eight runs in the fifth to end the game by mercy rule.

Josh Aguayo led the team with two RBI, while Eric Marquez, Clark, Evan Guerrero and Ethan Stanaland each recorded one RBI in the win.

MONTEREY 1, AMARILLO 0

AMARILLO — John Long struck out four and walked three in a complete game performance as the Plainsmen earned a District 3-5A win over the Sandies.

Monterey (19-11-1, 11-4) kept pace in the district standings, which saw them in a tie with Coronado to start the day.

Nate Davila enjoyed a good day, finishing 1-for-3 with one RBI for the Plainsmen who notched three hits in the win.

Rhett Maynad also pitched a complete game, but was dealt the loss.

Lubbock-Cooper held off Caprock’s late rally for a 6-5 District 3-5A win on Thursday.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 6, CAPROCK 5

WOODROW — The Pirates packed in most of their scoring in the with when the team recorded five runs in the fifth en route to a District 3-5A win.

The Longhorns, however, could only get three back in the sixth.

Benton Ford and Kaden Moseley, who had two hits, both doubled, while Bryson Stevens and Jacob Woolam both tripled in the Pirates’ seven-hit performance. Stevens ended the game with three RBI.

Brady Mandrell went 5 ⅓ innings and gave up four runs - one earned — on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts to pocket the win. Beau Miller got the save, holding the Longhorns to one earned run on two hits while fanning two and walking two in 1 ⅔ innings of relief.

Richard DeLeon allowed three earned runs on four hits with four walks and struck out one over 4 ⅔ innings in the loss.

SOFTBALL

CORONADO 5, PLAINVIEW 1

PLAINVIEW — Jaci-Mia Rivera struck out 11 and gave up one hit in a complete-game performance, powering the Lady Mustangs to a District 3-5A victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

With the win, Coronado secured the district title after Lubbock-Cooper claimed it a season ago.

Mia Rivera also helped her own cause, going 1-for-3 with one RBI in the victory. Lea Gracia led the team with two RBI, while Savannah Gideon drove in one run.

Mariah Chavez finished with one RBI for Plainview.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

The Lady Lions earned a pair of wins over Amarillo San Jacinto Christian on Thursday.

In the victories, Trinity Christian outscored its opponent 25-10.

Maddie Grace Ritchie had two RBI in the Lady Lions 8-4 win in Game 1.

Faith Lecker went 3-for-4 with four RBI, while also striking out four and yielding two earned runs en route to a five-inning victory in the circle.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 20, PALO DURO 1

WOODROW — Lubbock-Cooper rolled to a four-inning, 19-run victory during District 3-5A action.

The Lady Pirates scored 16 runs over the first two innings and added four more in the fourth.

Posey Pence hit two triples and finished with three RBI and three runs scored for the home team. Kirsten Hernandez crossed home plate four times, going 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Jaiden Sierra provided the Lady Pirates with three runs scored, a double and two RBI.

Sydney Reeves totaled eight strikeouts with four walks and gave up an unearned run on three hits in the complete-game win.