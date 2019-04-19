Dragons, Lady Dragons fall at Eastland; Longhorns-Comanche delayed a day

BALLINGER — In a game moved from Comanche due to soggy field conditions, the Early Lady Horns completed a season sweep of the Maidens and secured the second playoff seed from District 6-3A with a 25-7 thrashing Thursday.

The Lady Horns (25-5, 12-2) finished with 23 hits, including three home runs — two by Sydnee Shea and one by Laiken Reagan. Shea finished with five hits, adding two doubles as well, and seven RBI, while Emma Loven tallied three hits — two doubles and a triple — and six RBI. Emma Connelly contributed four hits and four RBI, while Jenna Whitehead finished with four hits and three RBI. Kailee Love added three hits and a pair of RBI while Alexa Portillo collected two hits and drove in two.

Trailing Comanche (17-8, 11-3) by a 2-0 count after one inning, Early jumped in front 4-2 in the second and owned a 10-3 edge after three innings. Through four, the Lady Horns’ lead stood at 16-4, and Early tacked on nine more runs in the top of the fifth inning.

In the circle, Reagan went the distance and yielded five earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Eastland 10, Dragons 9

EASTLAND — In a battle for sole possession of third place in the District 6-3A baseball race, the Eastland Mavericks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to shock the Bangs Dragons, 10-9, Thursday.

Despite the loss, fourth-place Bangs (9-11, 6-6) still owns a one-game cushion over Hamilton (11-9, 5-7) for the district’s final playoff berth with two games remaining.

Eastland (12-9, 7-5) led 6-5 after two innings, but Bangs put two runs on the board in both the fifth and sixth frames to seize the advantage.

The Dragons recorded 11 hits — three each by Ethan Sanchez and Brayton Wedeman, two by Austin Hall and one apiece from Kaleb Painter, Josh Valdez and Wesley Mitchell.

On the mound, Wedeman, Eli Carbajal and Angel Arias teamed up to surrender eight earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Bangs hosts Dublin (7-11, 4-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastland 11, Lady Dragons 1

EASTLAND — The Bangs Lady Dragons wrapped up their softball season with an 11-1 loss to Eastland, which secured the District 6-3A title outright with the win.

Bangs (11-16, 6-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Eastland (26-3, 13-1) seized control with three runs in the second, five more in the third and the final three in the sixth inning.

The Lady Dragons were limited to four hits — two by Sydney Horton and one each by Ashlynn Emerson and Honey Keely.

Kialie Dodson worked 2.2 innings in the circle, giving up eight runs on eight hits with three walks. Isabel Esobedo tossed the final three frames and yielded three runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Longhorns at Comanche

Thursday’s scheduled game was pushed back to 11 a.m. Friday due to Thursday night’s thunderstorms.