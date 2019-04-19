It seems as if the Amarillo Sod Poodles like coming home to Hodgetown, no matter how long they've been gone.

After losing all three of their games in a short road trip to Midland, the Sod Poodles returned home to face a familar foe Thursday night, as they host the Corpus Christi Hooks at Hodgetown. In their third series of the season against the Hooks, the Poodles showed why they like home so much.

The Sod Poodles broke out with six runs in the third inning, doubling the total of all three games in Midland. That proved to be the catalyst for an 8-4 victory that broke a four-game losing streak.

Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman liked being at home but thought situational performance had more to do with the win.

"I think what helps is when we pitch well and get a few big hits no matter where we are," Wellman said. "(In Midland) we didn't do that, but we pitched a little bit better and got some hits when we needed to tonight."

The troubles in Midland looked as if they would continue a Corpus Christi took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third off Amarillo starter T.J. Weir. Granden Goetzman drove in the game's first run on a ground rule double and Josh Rojas hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.

But after that it was all Sod Poodles (6-9). Rodrigo Orozco, who was called up from extended spring training and immediately placed in the leadoff spot, singled home the game's first run.

Orozco paid dividends in his Amarillo debut, as he closed the scoring on the evening with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Sod Poodles some insurance.

"Definitely it gave us a spark," Wellman said of Orozco. "You want somebody in the leadoff spot who has a high on base percentage."

With bases loaded and one out, Corpus Christi starter J.B. Bukauskas literally lost control. He walked Brad Zunica and and Hudson Potts to bring home the tying runs and was subsequently pulled.

Jorge Ona hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Owen Miller with the go-ahead run, then Luis Torrens capped the inning with a two-run single to make it 6-3.

Aside from Orozco's homer, the story after that was Sod Poodles pitching. After Weir (2-0) gave up a run in the fifth, he retired the final three batters before exiting.

That began a string of 15 straight batters retired by Sod Poodles pitchers to end the game. Blake Rogers was the highlight for Amarillo, throwing three perfect innings out of the bullpen.

"His fastball was good as was his offspeed stuff," Wellman said. "At this level even if you close here, when you get to the big leagues you ain't closing right away., so you have to get used to oitching in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings."

POODLES MOVES: Orozco wasn't the only new player on the roster in the Sod Poodles return home. Joining the outfielder were Rogers and fellow right-handed reliever Kazuhisa Makita, who were both transferred to Amarillo from extended spring training as well.

Infielder Peter Van Gansen was called up to El Paso, while right-handers Kyle Lloyd and Nick Kuzia were transferred to extended spring training.

Sod Poodles 8, Hooks 4

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Dawson rf 4 1 1 0 Orozco cf 5 2 2 3

Wrenn cf 2 1 0 0 Reed rf 2 1 1 0

Toro 3b 3 1 1 1 Miller ss 2 1 1 0

Goetzman dh 4 1 1 1 Zunica 1b 3 1 0 1

Rojas 2b 3 0 1 2 Potts 3b 3 1 1 1

Robinson c 4 0 0 0 Ona lf 2 0 1 1

Matijevic 1b 3 0 0 0 Torrens c 4 0 1 2

Duarte ss 4 0 1 0 Overstreet dh 3 1 0 0

Benedetti lf 3 0 0 0 Baker 2b 3 2 2 0

Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 29 8 8 8

Corpus Christi 003 010 000 — 4

Amarillo 006 002 00x — 8

E—Weir. DP—Corpus Christi 1. LOB—Corpus Christi 4, Amarillo 6. 2B—Goetzman. HR—Orozco (1). SF—Toro, Ona. SB—Potts.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Bukauskas L, 0-3 2.1 3 6 6 5 1

Daniels 4.2 5 2 2 2 6

Feldmann 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Weir W, 2-0 5.0 5 4 3 3 4

Rogers 3.0 0 0 0 0 3

Higgins 1.0 0 0 0 0 0

WP—Bukauskas, Weir. HBP—by Daniels (Reed). T—2:45. Attn.—5,745.