The No. 14 West Texas A&M Buffas connected on five home runs and senior Kyle Kaufman set a new single-game RBI record with 10 on Saturday afternoon as WT rolled past the visiting UT Permian Basin Falcons 25-7 in seven innings during Lone Star Conference action on Senior Day at Wilder Park.

Along with Kaufman’s new RBI mark, the Buffs tied a program record with five homers in a single game which has now happened three times with the last coming against Eastern New Mexico in 2018. It also ties the longest win streak in program history at 13 games (March 12-24, 1997 and March 18-April 16, 2018).

The Buffs head down Interstate 27 on Tuesday night for a big in-region showdown with the #23 Chaps of Lubbock Christian with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Hays Field inside of Rip Griffin Park.

WT (36-8, 15-5 LSC) wasted little time getting on the board as the first two hitters reached before Kaufman started off Senior Day with a laser blast to left center for the early 3-0 lead. The Buffs added to their lead in the second as Jaxxon Fagg led off the frame with a solo shot off of the protective netting in right field at 4-0 to force a move to the UTPB bullpen. Christian Loya doubled down the left field line and a Falcon error that scored another to make it 6-0.

The Falcons (14-26, 5-11) responded in the top of the third as they scored four runs before registering an out to force the Buffs to make a call to the bullpen at 6-4. Mitchell Miller entered the game and did his job, as the junior lefty struck out a pair followed by a grounder to Darius Carter at third to strand a pair and end the inning.

WT added to the lead in the home half of the inning as Justice Nakagawa singled to left center to score Carter followed by a UTPB error with two outs to keep the inning alive. Keone Givens crushed a three-run homer to left field, Nick Guaragna doubled to left center to drive in a pair followed by another UTPB error to score the senior and make it 13-4 as the Buffs scored all seven of their runs in the frame with two outs.

UTPB put two on the board in the top of the fourth inning before the Buffs answered in the bottom half with four runs highlighted by a Kaufman two-run bomb to left field to drive in his sixth run of the afternoon and make it 19-6. The Buffs added to their lead in the home half of the sixth as Kaufman doubled to left center to run the lead to 21-6 and tie the single-game RBI record for a Buff.

WT wasn’t done yet as Fagg lifted a two-run shot to left center for his second long ball of the afternoon followed later in the frame by another Kaufman double to drive in two more and set a new WT single-game RBI record with 10.

Miller picked up the win (3-0) for the Buffs, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts in his three innings of relief.