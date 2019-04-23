It was time for the Amarillo Bulls to get tough or stay home Monday night against the Corpus Christi IceRays, which made it the perfect situation for them at Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum.

In the decisive fifth game of the North American Hockey League South Division semifinal, the Bulls got rugged defensively and put together just enough offense to beat the IceRays 3-1 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Neither team had won at home in the series, as the Bulls opened the series by losing a pair of 6-5 shootouts at home. However, they won a pair of games at Corpus Christi to bring the series back to Amarillo, and seemed to carry some momentum from that.

"I just think obviously going down 2-0 and having to come back is they adversity that we needed," Bulls coach Rocky Russo said. "We didn't have a ton of playoff experience in this locker room so this is something that got us that."

The Bulls scored twice in the first half of the first period as Brett Abdelnour scored on a power play goal and David Ojamae scored less than six minutes later to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead.

That was all they needed. Corpus Christi's Mikita Krivokrasov scored in the first period to cut it to 2-1, but that was it for the IceRays.

After a scoreless second period, the defensive intensity only seemed to increase. Twice the IceRays had the power play going in the third period, and twice the Bulls killed it.

"Sometimes you have to find things to change momentum and those two penalty kills in the third period were outstanding," Russo said. "We were the best defensive team in the division all year and the stats back that up. I was comfortable getting in a really defensive game."

The Bulls put the icing on the cake when Alex Peterson ended the long scoreless span with an empty net goal with 31 seconds remaining.