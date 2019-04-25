HOUSTON — And it’s on to the Western Conference finals for the Rockets.

Officially, the league will likely insist upon calling the next stage of these very tepid playoffs as the Western semifinals, but most everyone else will probably label the next series as so much more than that.

Like probably the most entertaining matchup this side of Trump versus Pelosi.

Like payback for one Houston Rocket in particular.

Like perhaps even the real NBA Finals.

Houston-Golden State, a clash of titans, could well serve as all of those in the next round. While it may not be as vitriolic as a Jerry Springer show, it figures to be so compelling that most of the Rockets went out of their way Wednesday night to even avoid the topic after dispatching the Utah Jazz in five games because they know how emotional that future showdown promises to be. Probably didn’t want to waste any valuable energy.

No one on the Rockets really wanted to go there. Well, almost no one.

(We interrupt this column to note that the Los Angeles Clippers apparently didn’t get the memo that it’s time for the main event. They beat the Warriors late Wednesday night to force a Game 6, trailing 3-2.)

To hold up its end of the awaited grudge match, Houston sputtered offensively all evening but rode its defense — yes, defense — to a 100-93 victory at the Toyota Center to close out the first-round series. And it’ll be defense provided by lock-down Eric Gordon and the physical, shot-blocking pair of Clint Capella and former Texas Longhorn P.J. Tucker that could determine how much longer the Rockets’ season extends.

The offense that’s one of the best in the NBA took a backseat as Houston showcased its defense on Wednesday night, which was good timing since James Harden and Chris Paul had off nights, hitting two of their first 15 combined shots before rallying.

Defense bailed out Houston. Gordon put the clamps on Utah phenom Donovan Mitchell, sticking by his side all night and limiting him to 4-for-22 shooting and without a triple in nine attempts, and the Rockets checked off their goal of holding the Jazz under the century mark.

“I know how exhausted Eric was,” Paul said. “He did a helluva job.”

He’ll have to again if Houston is to get past Gold ... or whoever’s next.

Mike D’Antoni wasn’t in any hurry to embrace the obvious. He said of the much-anticipated next series, “We should wait, shouldn’t we?”

Wait for what? What’s the fun in that? The Houston coach, still smarting over last year’s elimination series when the Warriors took out the Rockets in seven grueling games after trailing 3-2, had to be coaxed into a comment. He eventually said, “It’s going to be a great series. OK, run it back. We know who they are.”

So does Paul, the future Hall of Fame point guard whose balky hamstring last year ruined what appeared to be a Houston advance to the Finals and set the stage for Golden State’s repeat title. That series was a remarkable one, one given to crazy blowouts and improbable road victories and Klay Thompson’s net-torching until the Rockets missed 27 straight long-range bombs in Game 7 to seal their fate.

When Capella was innocently asked about the likely upcoming face-off with the Whomevers, the Rockets center said, “That’s what I want. I want to face them. To be the champion, you got to beat the champion.”

Paul, sitting next to him at the dais, winced and said, “Man, ..."

He, too, finally embraced the series everybody wants to see.

“You’ve got to go through them,” Paul said. “They’re the reigning champs. They’ve been running the West for what, like five years now.”

Seems like forever.

If Houston hopes to stop Golden State in its tracks whenever the Warriors decide to finish off the feisty, faceless Clippers, it will have to play some challenging defense on Steve Kerr’s band of endless sharpshooters.

The Rockets’ defense soured a bit this season, falling about 10 notches in overall efficiency after Trevor Arrza and Luc Mbah a Moute left the building. But they can ratchet up the intensity when they have to, and they will have to.

In addition to stifling Mitchell on Wednesday, the Rockets accounted for 12 steals and an equal number of blocks, a performance no club in this franchise history has pulled off since a game against Utah in the 1994 Western finals en route to a first championship.

They might not be quite as well equipped to contain Curry and Durant and Thompson, but they’ll bring a strong dose of confidence and an even bigger helping of revenge into the next series against ... well, you know.