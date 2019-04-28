The Amarillo Venom were humbled in Week 2 at Duke City on March 30, as they were defeated handily by the Gladiators.

But Saturday night at the Amarillo Cal Farley Coliseum Civic Center Complex, the Venom settled the score. Amarillo dominated the defending champions by an 88-62 tally.

The connection between quarterback Nate Davis and wide receiver Raymond Johnson continued to gain momentum, as the two have gotten together for seven touchdowns in their last two games – including for scoring connections Saturday.

Davis ended the contest with 324 yards passing and nine touchdowns with two interceptions, completing 24 of 41 passes. Johnson hauled in eight catches for 108 yards to go along with his four scoring grabs.

“It was a long time coming,” Johnson said. “At first, me and Nate started off slow, but we knew we would eventually get back on point with one another. We were going to get there eventually.”

Throughout the game, Johnson came up with multiple key grabs that squashed any energy Duke City was building up.

“Like I’ve said before, I love to carry the team on my shoulders,” the eighth-year receiver said. “If they need me, I’m there for them. If the ball is in the air, I’m gonna try to go get it.”

Davis felt the key to Saturday’s win was the team getting healthy again.

“When we went down there (to play Duke City last time), we were really banged up,” the veteran signal caller said. “We were missing a lot of guys, but we got those guys back and they stepped up. This is what our offense is supposed to look like.

“Our offense is back.”

Davis said he and Johnson have always had a great connection, and he credited Johnson for his effort Saturday.

“Some of the touchdowns he had tonight, he just read the defense,” Davis said. “He ran to open spaces, and he and I have a great connection.”

Amarillo (3-2) is undefeated at home, but winless on the road. Both Johnson and Davis felt the team’s current two-game winning streak has given it some momentum, but coach Julian Reese had a different view.

“It all depends on how we come out next week,” Reese said. “It will be a telltale going on the road.”

Wideout Terrell Smith added six catches for 105 yards and a score for the Venom, and fellow pass catcher Ricardo Barnett had three catches for 46 yards and two TDs.

Amarillo picked off three Duke City passes – one each by Nathaniel Gaines, Raford Mickles and Devonte Farmer. Gaines returned his pick 47 yards for a touchdown.

The Venom will face the Texas Revolution at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.