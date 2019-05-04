The season isn’t over, but things have gotten more urgent for the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs.

The No. 9-ranked Lady Buffs fell 3-2 to Angelo State to open the Lone Star Conference tournament Friday, but they will live to see another day.

They will be competing in the South Central Regional Tournament on May 9-11, but Friday’s loss stung.

“We just got outplayed – plain and simple,” WTAMU coach Candace Abrams said. “They did their homework, and we did our homework. But they did everything a little better than we did.

“We struggled on the mound early and gave them confidence, and they took advantage of it. Tip of the cap to them.”

The Rambelles scored three runs in the first two innings, and it was all they needed.

Sophomore Meagan Hill earned the win in the circle for ASU, tossing a complete game and allowing two runs – one earned – on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Seniors Kylee Moore and Shayne Starkey tallied hits in the contest. Juniors Miranda Grotenhuis and Brittany Cruz also had hits.

Freshman pitcher Kyra Lair took the loss for the Lady Buffs after throwing three innings. Starkey threw the final four frames for WT.