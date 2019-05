HS BASEBALL

AREA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 5A

SHARYLAND PIONEER VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL

All games in Alice

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

RIO GRANDE CITY VS. GREGORY-PORTLAND

Game 1: 7:15 p.m. Friday, G-P

Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday, Rio Grande City

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

CALALLEN VS. LA JOYA PALMVIEW

One-game playoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Laredo SAC

KING VS. MISSION SHARYLAND

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sharyland

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday, Cabaniss

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

CLASS 4A

BEEVILLE VS. LA VERNIA

All games at Somerset Baseball Complex

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

ROBSTOWN VS. LA VERNIA

All games at Riverside Park, Victoria

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

SINTON VS. CUERO

All games at Riverside Park, Victoria

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

CLASS 3A

SAN DIEGO VS. GOLIAD

All games at Three Rivers

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

ODEM VS. LYFORD

One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Hebbronville

CLASS 2A

REFUGIO VS. SABINAL

All games at Freer

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 30 min. following Game 1

Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday, if needed

BEN BOLT VS. FALLS CITY

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, SAISD Sports Complex

Game 2: 30 min. following Game 1

Game 3: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Three Rivers, if needed

RIVIERA VS. MASON

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday, SAISD Complex

Game 2: 30 min. following Game 1

Game 3: TBA, if needed

HS SOFTBALL

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 5A

FLOUR BLUFF VS. CARROLL

Game 1: 6 p.m Friday, Flour Bluff

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Cabaniss

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

CALALLEN VS. PSJA MEMORIAL

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, PSJA Memorial

Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday, Cabaniss

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

CLASS 4A

SINTON VS. RIO HONDO

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Rio Hondo

Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sinton

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2

CLASS 3A

BISHOP VS. BANQUETE

One-game playoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Cabaniss

SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY VS. LYFORD

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Edcouch-Elsa

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Freer

Game 3: 30 min. following Game 2, if needed

CLASS 2A

RIVIERA VS. REFUGIO

All games at Cabaniss Softball Field

Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 30 min. following Game 1

Game 3: 5 p.m. Friday, if needed