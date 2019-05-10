The Pampa Harvesters got another stellar mound performance from their ace, but it wasn't enough in the first game of their Class 4A best-of-three series with Seminole on Thursday night.

Junior left-hander Zack Robinson pitched six solid innings and didn't give up an earned run, but defensive lapses cost the Harvesters. Seminole scored in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good end send Pampa to a 2-1 loss at Lubbock Cooper and put the Harvesters in a 1-0 series hole.

Game two is scheduled for today at 1 p.m. at Cooper.

Pampa (19-6-1) scored in the top of the second on a an RBI by Sam Anguiano to make it 1-0, but that's all the Harvesters could muster at the plate. They had only four hits for the game.

Seminole (15-11-1) scored on an error in the bottom of the second to tie it at 1-1. That's the way it stayed until the fifth. With two outs, Brecken Swimmer singled off Robinson, went to second on an error then scored on a double by winning pitcher Earl Neufeld.

Pampa 010 000 0 — 1 4 2

Seminole 010 010 x— 2 5 0

Zack Robinson and Michael Tollerson. Earl Newfeld, Easton Franco (7) and unknown. W—Newfeld. L—Robinson. 2B—Seminole: Neufeld. Records: Seminole 15-11-1, Pampa 19-6-1.

Class 2A

New Deal routs Sunray: New Deal jumped in front of Sunray with seven runs in the top of the second and rolled to a 20-4 five-inning 10-run mercy rule victory in the first game of a best-of-three series at Plainview's Wayland Baptist University.

New Deal took an 11-2 lead in the top of the second witha two-our rally, as the first two runs scored on an error. Gordy Carrasco had a two-run double and Colby Henderson followed with a two-run single to help spark the Lions to an 11-2 lead. They put it away with seven runs in the top of the fourth, sparked by Layton Reed's three-run triple.

The two teams meet again at 10 a.m. today.

New Deal 470 72 — 20 9 5

Sunray 210 10 — 4 3 3

Layton Reed, Gordy Carrasco (4) and unknown. Luis Rangel, Jaden Zerby (2), Reid Rousser (4) and Tommy Espino. W—Reed. L—Rangel. 2B—New Deal: Carrasco. Reed. 3B—New Deal: Reed. Records: New Deal 18-2, Sunray 17-5.

Wellington falls to Hale Center: Wellington dropped the first game of a best-of-three series to Hale Center, 6-3 at Childress. The series will move to Plainview's Wayland Baptist University today at 2:30 p.m., as Wellington falls to 16-3 while Hale Center improved to 18-8.

Softball

Canyon rolls past Dumas: Those who were expecting a slugfest in the first game of the Class 4A region quarterfinal series between Canyon and Dumas weren't disappointed.

But only Canyon left happy Thursday night at West Texas High.

The Lady Eagles took the lead for good with five runs in the top of the second and didn't let up, rolling to a 24-10 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. Canyon (24-10) will clinch the series with a win today at 6:30 back in Stinnett, but if Dumas (24-13) wins, a third game will be played at noon Saturday.

Candain Callahan, predictably, had the biggest game at the plate for the Lady Eagles, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and driving in seven runs. Her two-run homer start the scoring in the first inning and Gabi Bishop also hit a two-ruin shot out to make it 4-0.

Dumas tied it in the bottom of the inning but Canyon took the lead for good in the top of the second. Bishop's two-run single was the key hit as the Lady Eagles went up 9-4.

Callahan's three-run homer in the third made it 12-4. Dumas rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Demonettes got no closer than that. The Lady Eagles put the game away with seven runs in the seventh.

Bishop and Lainye Meador both drove in five runs for Canyon.

Canyon 453 032 7 — 24 18 5

Dumas 405 010 0 — 10 8 6