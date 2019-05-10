Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to an 8-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday in Papillion, Neb.

The home run by Tucker scored Taylor Jones to give the Express a 7-4 lead.

The teams combined to score nine runs through the first three innings before the Express took the three-run lead in the fifth.

After Round Rock added a run in the sixth on a single by Yordan Alvarez, the Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Samir Duenez hit a two-run home run.

Brendan McCurry picked up his second save of the season when he struck out Duenez in the bottom of the ninth.

Brady Rodgers (4-0) got the win in relief while Omaha starter Josh Staumont (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game. Rodgers allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four in relief of starter Rogelio Armenteros. Armenteros lasted four innings as he gave up four runs on six hits.

Myles Straw singled twice, scoring two runs for Round Rock. Jamie Ritchie and Alex De Goti each homered for the Express.

Jorge Bonifacio doubled twice and drove in two runs for Omaha.