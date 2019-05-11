A lot of people can say they had successful high school track careers, but after Friday afternoon at the UIL state meet at Austin's Mike A. Myer Stadium, Groom senior Sydney Ritter can count her career medals in double digits.
Ritter's two medals in Class 1A jumping events were among the leading highlights of the day for area athletes at the state meet, none of whom have been as prolific for as long as she has. She now needs all her fingers and thumbs to count her career medals at state which stood at 10 and perhaps counting.
The day started with Ritter taking bronze in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 4 3/4 inches. Ritter was beaten for the gold by another area athlete, Claude's Lanie Stapp, who jumped a 17-3.
That was a warmup for the triple jump. Ritter won with a personal best jump of 38-0 1/2, the final attempt of her high school career in the event, winning the gold by over 2 1/2 feet.
With that gold medal, Ritter's career medal count grew to 10, and she still had to run the 100 and 200 meters in the evening. She medaled in both, taking bronze in the 100 and silver in the 200.
"It's cool to say I have 10 medals," Ritter said. "I never thought about getting that many over the years. I always just wanted something other than bronze.
"But it all worked out in the triple jump. It's my favorite event. I was able to get a personal record and it was on my last jump. I popped it out and it was nuts."
In team news, Happy won the Class 1A girls team title and Rylee Johnson led the way with three gold medals. Also, Amarillo High's Cooper Newsome won the gold in the boys Class 5A 800. Read more about that in Sunday's edition of the Globe-News.
Ritter and Stapp's golds represented two of the five gold medals won by area athletes during the day session in the field events.
For the local boys, the best day belonged to Canadian's Rhet Pennington, who took home hardware in both throwing events in Class 3A.
Pennington began the day by winning silver in the shot put with a throw of 51-1 1/2. In the afternoon, Pennington topped that with a gold in the discus, throwing a 168-10.
The other golds from the area both came in Class 1A.
Happy's Jackson Davis took gold in the boys high jump with a leap of 6-4 and later in the day won gold in the 400 with a 50.63. In the girls pole vault, McLean's Riley Patterson with with a 10-3.
Two athletes brought home silver medals.
In Class 3A, Dimmitt's Jace Sanchez won the area's first medal in a running event, taking second in the 3200 with a time of 9 minutes, 38-75 seconds. Happy's Justin Bressler also took second in the boys Class 1A pole vault with a 13-9.
Finishing third behind Bressler to bring home a bronze was Shamrock's Keith Garrison with a 13-6.
Today’s schedule
8 a.m.
Class 2A discus girls
Bree Baker, Panhandle. Rilee DeBord, Sunray.
Class 2A 3200 girls
Kyla Kane, Wellington.
Class 4A shot put girls
Audrey Hughes, Canyon
8:20 a.m.
Class 2A 3200 boys
Ryan Robinson, Boys Ranch.
8:40 a.m.
Class 4A 3200 girls
Breanna Stuart, Canyon. Sabbatha Taylor, Hereford.
9 a.m.
Class 4A 3200 boys
Samuel Ashley, Canyon.
9:45 a.m.
Class 2A long jump boys
Justin Gipson, Sanford-Fritch.
Class 2A long jump girls
Faith Castillo, Sunray.
10 a.m.
Class 4A high jump girls
Courtnee Mild, Dumas.
10:30 a.m.
Class 2A pole vault girls
TaraLee McKarns, Vega.
Noon
Class 4A discus girls
Audrey Hughes, Canyon.
12:30 p.m.
Class 2A high jump girls
Bailey Maupin, Gruver.
Class 2A high jump boys
Robert Trevizo, Farwell.
1 p.m.
Class 4A pole vault girls
Ashley Amico, Dalhart.
1:30 p.m.
Class 2A shot put girls
Bree Baker, Panhandle.
3 p.m.
Class 2A triple jump girls
Zoe Webb, Vega. Bailey Maupin, Gruver.
Class 2A triple jump boys
Jalin Conyers, Gruver.
Class 2A shot put boys
Jon Tucker, West Texas High.
5:30 p.m.
Class 2A 400 Relay
Sunray (girls), Panhandle (boys).
6 p.m.
Class 2A 800
Kyla Kane, Wellington (girls).
Class 4A 800
Gabi Davis, Canyon (girls). Kelsee Dudley, Canyon (girls).
6:35 p.m.
Class 2A 100 hurdles girls
Zoe Webb, Vega. Rese Schoonover, Stratford.
Class 4A 100 hurdles girls
Mackenzie Grimes, Canyon.
Class 2A 110 hurdles boys
Logan Harris, Wheeler.
7:05 p.m.
Class 2A 100
Jaykob Hernandez, West Texas High (boys).
Class 4A 100
Lawton Rikel, Canyon (boys).
7:35 p.m.
Class 2A 800 Relay
Sunray (girls), Sunray (boys).
Class 4A 800 Relay
Canyon (boys).
8:05 p.m.
Class 2A 400 girls
Macklynn Land, Panhandle. Savannah Sumrall, Wellington.
Class 2A 400 boys
John Holcomb, Wellington. Hesston Marshall, Wheeler.
Class 4A 400 girls
Alyssa Harris, Canyon.
8:35 p.m.
Class 2A 300 hurdles girls
Rese Schoonover, Stratford
Class 2A 300 hurdles boys
Logan Harris, Wheeler. Jonah Villanueva, West Texas High.
Class 4A 300 hurdles girls
Mackenzie Grimes, Canyon.
Class 4A 300 hurdles boys
Griffin Brosowske, Perryton.
9:05 p.m.
Class 2A 200 girls
Macklynn Land, Panhandle.
Class 4A 200 girls
Joanna Trevizo, Dumas.
9:35 p.m.
Class 2A 1600 girls
Brayleigh McGill, Panhandle.
Class 2A 1600 boys
Ryan Robinson, Boys Ranch
Class 4A 1600 girls
Sabbatha Taylor, Hereford. Breanna Stuart, Canyon.
Class 4A 1600 boys
Samuel Ashley, Canyon
10:05 p.m.
Class 2A 1600 Relay
Sunray (girls), Wellington (girls), Sunray (boys).
Class 4A 1600 Relay
Canyon (girls).