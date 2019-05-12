The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped their third straight game to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field on Saturday and their second extra inning game in three nights, falling 2-1 in 10 innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Hooks outfielder Carmen Benedetti delivered a game-winning RBI single off lefty Travis Radke to give Corpus Christi a victory.

Right-hander Miguel Diaz made his second rehab start from the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball. That headlined a night of solid pitching for the Sod Poodles.

After Hooks starter Brett Adcock went three scoreless innings in his start, righty Colin McKee tossed a scoreless fourth.

In the fifth, Rodrigo Orozco greeted McKee with a solo home run that landed in the right field bullpen. Orozco’s second homer of the season pulled the Sod Poodles even at 1-1.

It became a battle of the bullpens from the that point. Blake Rogers delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of Amarillo’s bullpen while Kyle Lloyd chipped in a scoreless seventh.

Radke tossed two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth before allowing the run in the 10th.

Meanwhile, the Hooks received stellar work from righty Tyler Ivey. Ivey spun five scoreless innings in relief to pick up the victory.

The Hooks recorded 19 strikeouts on the evening as a pitching staff, setting a franchis single game record. The Sod Poodles struck out 13. Corpus Christi’s mark set a new club record.

The Sod Poodles and Hooks finish their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:15 p.m. Amarillo sends righty Emmanuel Ramirez to the mound while Corpus Christi counters with righty Carson LaRue.