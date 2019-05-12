Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday in Dell Diamond.

The single by Tanielu scored Derek Fisher and Myles Straw and was the game's last scoring play. Tanielu finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Fisher and Straw each had two hits in the win.

The Dodgers went up 2-0 early after Matt Beaty and Errol Robinson hit solo home runs in the first and third innings. Round Rock answered in the bottom of the inning when Tanielu drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Alex De Goti.

Starter Ryan Hartman (5-0) got the win while Justin Grimm (0-4) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game. Hartman gave up two runs on four hits while striking out four through five innings. Grimm pitched one inning of relief and gave up the winning run.

Brendan McCurry picked up his third save. He got a strikeout, forced a ground out and ended the game by inducing a pop out.

With the win, Round Rock remains undefeated (4-0) against Oklahoma City this season.