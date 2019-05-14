For the first eight innings of Monday evening's opener of a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds at Hodgetown, the news was about as good as it could get for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

But it all fell apart in the ninth.

Adrian Morejon and Jesse Scholtens did everything they were expected to on the mound, and for the first time in Sod Poodles history they had a batter with four hits, and in fact, they had two. That was all wiped out in the top of the ninth, though, as they couldn't hold a lead in the top of the ninth and lost 9-8.

Considering how well things went for most of the game it might have been the most dispiriting loss of the season for the Sod Poodles (14-21). They took an 8-6 lead into the ninth inning, then couldn't seem to do anything right.

Reliever Kazuhisa Makita started the inning on a bad note as Midland's Luis Barrera hit a home run to right field to cut the lead to 8-7. After that, most of Amarillo's woulds were self-inflicted.

Mikey White hit a shallow fly to centerfield which Edward Olivares appeared to have a bead on, but he dropped it. Makita then got ehad of Chase Calabuig 0-2 but hit him with a pitch to put the go-ahead run on base.

Luke Persico then laid down a sacrifice bunt which Makita struggled to field. He looked like he could throw out Persico but threw wildly past first, allowing two runs to score for a 9-8 RockHounds lead.

Midland reliever Kyle Finnegan then came in and retired the Poodles in order to pick up the save.

Morejon, the highest rated pitching prospect on the roster, returned from an injury and threw the first two innings to get back in the groove. He gave up a two-run triple to Persico in the first inning but was otherwise sharp, striking out five in his controlled two-inning stint.

Scholtens relieved in the third and gave up three runs, including a two-run homer to Robert Mullen in the fourth. He was otherwise solid in 5 2/3 innings, though, as he retired 10 straight batters at one point.

After Morejon gave up two runs in the first, the Sod Poodles tied it in the bottom of the inning when Taylor Kohlwey hit a two-run homer, his first as a Sod Poodle. It was a highlight of a historic offensive night, as the Poodles had a franchise record 16 hits.

Owen Miller and Buddy Reed both had four of those, becoming the first players in franchise history to do that in a game. Reed's solo homer in the second gave the Sod Poodles a 3-2 lead.

It was especially a change in fortune for Reed, or it may have been a change in number. Instead of his normal No. 1, Reed came out wearing No. 7.

POODLE MOVES: Relief pitcher Trevor Megill was reinstated from the seven-day injured list and sent down to Lake Elsinore. Right-hander Lake Bachar was recalled back up from Lake Elsinore.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: Right-hander Kyle Lloyd (0-0, 4.35 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start of the season for the Sod Poodles against Midland right-hander James Naile (3-3, 6.16) at 7:05 p.m.

RockHounds 9, Sod Poodles 8

Midland ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Barrera cf 5 1 2 1 Orozco lf 5 2 2 0

White 2b-1b 4 3 1 0 Kohlwey dh 5 2 2 2

Calabuig dh 4 2 2 0 Olivares cf 5 1 1 2

Persico 1b-lf 4 0 1 2 Miller ss 4 0 4 1

Deichmann rf 5 1 2 1 Potts 2b 4 0 0 0

Blanco lf 3 0 0 0 Overstreet 1b 4 1 1 0

Mondou 2b 2 0 0 0 Rivas c 5 1 1 1

Diaz 3b 3 1 1 0 Baker 3b 5 0 1 0

Merrell ss 4 0 2 1 Reed rf 4 1 4 2

Mullen c 4 1 1 2

Totals 36 9 12 7 Totals 41 8 16 8

Midland 201 200 013 — 9

Amarillo 240 020 000 — 8

E—Diaz, Potts, Olivares, Makita. LOB—Midland 6, Amarillo 9. 2B—Deichmann, Orozco, Miller, Olivares, Reed. 3B—Persico. HR—Barrera (3), Mullen (1), Kohlwey (1), Reed (7). S—Persico. SB—Merrell, Reed. CS—Barrera.

Midland IP H R ER BB SO

Seddon 2.0 8 6 6 0 2

Duno 2.2 5 2 2 0 3

McNutt 2.1 3 0 0 0 2

Cochran-Gill W, 2-1 1.0 0 0 0 1 0

Finnegan S, 6 1.0 0 0 0 0 2

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Morejon 2.0 3 2 2 1 5

Scholtens 5.2 7 4 4 1 6

Makita L, 1-1 1.1 2 3 1 0 1

WP—Scholtens. HBP—by Makita (Calabuig), by McNutt (Potts), by Seddon (Overstreet). T—3:04. Attn.—4,387.