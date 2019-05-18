After five playoff games, the Amarillo High Sandies are still perfect in the postseason, at least where it counts.

The Sandies jumped out to a big early lead, as has been their custom in the playoffs and cruised from there, beating El Paso Bel Air 9-5 on Friday afternoon in game one of a Class 5A best-of-three region quarterfinal series at Odessa Permian. Game two is scheduled for 11 a.m. today.

Amarillo High (26-8-1) never trailed, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Sandies led 6-0 by the top of the fourth.

Corbin Langham stood out at the plate for the Sandies, driving in two runs on a pair of triples.

Left-hander Karson Kite pitched the first five innings to pick up the victory for Amarillo High. Bel Air (19-12-3) made it interesting with three runs in the bottom of the seventh off Amarillo High reliever Spencer Thurman, but got no closer.

Amarillo High 320 1201 — 9 9 0

El Paso Bel Air 000 110 3 — 5 12 0

Class 4A

Hereford sweeps Estacado: In what might be the most surprising postseason result to date involving a Panhandle team, Hereford won two games against Lubbock Estacado on Thursday evening in Plainview to advance to the region semifinals, the first area school to qualify for that round this season.

Hereford (15-11-1) won the first game of the series 2-1, as Carson Altman threw five innings to pick up the win and Britt Cave pitched the final two for the save. Mitchell Carnahan doubled home a run in the third to make it 2-0 and the Whitefaces did the rest with their pitching.

That was the story of the series for Hereford as Josiah Pena pitched six innings of four-hit shutout baseball in the second game to lead the Herd to a 5-0 win. Hereford will face either Iowa Park or Decatur in the region semifinal next week.

Class 3A

Bushland gets by Shallowater: Skyler Jaco had another excellent start to a series on the mound, and gave Bushland the lead for good with a two-run home run in the first inning as the Falcons beat Shallowater 6-2 in the fist game of a best-of-three series at Plainview's Wayland Baptist University.

Jaco gave up a run on the top of the first but quickly compensated for it with a two-run homer for a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning that gave Bushland (22-5-1) the lead for good. He threw another complete-game victory, giving up only three hits while striking out nine and walking none.

Brody Phillips drove in three runs for the Falcons, who will try to clinch the series today at noon.

Shallowater 100 001 0 — 2 3 0

Bushland 200 031 x — 6 4 3

Hayden VanderRoest, Stark Tanner (5), Tyler Williams (6) and unknown. Skyler Jaco and Cole Mosely. W—Jaco. L—VanderRoest. 2B—Shallowater: Blake Carter. Bushland: Brody Phillips. 3B—Bushland: Phillips. HR—Shallowater VanderRoest. Bushland. Jaco. Records: Bushland 22-5-1, Shallowater 25-6-1.

Softball

Bushland slips by Clyde: Bushland needed a big late inning to get by Clyde in the first game of a Class 3A region semifinal, as the Lady Falcons scored seven runs in the fifth to take the lead and hold on to beat Clyde 8-7 at Lubbock Cooper.

Bushland (35-6) trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the bats finally broke through. Jaycee Adams got things going with a two-run double followed by Avery Sena's two-runs single to tie it, then the Lady Falcons tok the lead for good on Morgan Moore's two-run double and led 7-4 at the end of the inning.

Clyde responded with two runs in the sixth, but Bushland got a key run in the bottom of the sixth on winning pitcher Halle Lytal's sacrifice fly.

The series resumes today at 11 a.m.

Clyde 300 102 1 — 7 11 3

Bushland 000 071 x — 8 7 3

Turner, Lee (5) and unknown. Halle Lytal and Sydnee Stewart. W—Lytal. L—Turner. 2B—Clyde: Turner. Bushland: McKenna Driver, Morgan Moore, Jillian Howell, Jaycee Adams. 3B—Clyde: Roberts. HR—Clyde: Miller, Samford 2. Records: Bushland 35-6, Clyde 28-6-1.