The Amarillo Sod Poodles edged past the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, hanging on for a 7-5 victory on the strength of two big innings and a shut down performance out of the bullpen from reliever Andres Munoz.

Amarillo trailed early following back-to-back home runs off Miguel Diaz from Frisco’s Preston Beck and Andretty Cordero in the fourth inning. Diaz had replaced lefty Adrian Morejon after he went two scoreless innings in his second start after being activated from the injured list earlier in the week.

In the top of the fifth, the Soddies battled back against righty Pedro Payano. To that point, Payano had delivered four scoreless frames.

Hudson Potts walked to start the inning. A one-out single from Kyle Overstreet put two runners on, and Potts would later score on a sacrifice fly from Chris Baker.

After Buddy Reed’s two-out single, Rodrigo Orozco belted a two-run double to deep centerfield as Amarillo jumped out to a 3-2 lead. Ivan Castillo then hit an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Amarillo got more in the sixth against Payano. Luis Torrens ripped a two-RBI double to right centerfield to extend the advantage to 6-2. Reed collected an RBI double to make it 7-2.

Diaz settled down on the mound, ultimately going five innings in relief while allowing three runs, including one in the sixth.

In the eighth, Blake Rogers entered from Amarillo’s bullpen and got into trouble. He allowed two runs on RBI hits from Cordero and Charles LeBlanc.

With the score 7-5 and Frisco having the bases loaded, the Sod Poodles went to the righty Munoz. The 20-year-old struck out Tony Sanchez looking and induced an inning ending ground ball from Brendon Davis to end the frame.

In the ninth, Munoz came back on and retired the side in order. He picked up his fourth save of the season and his recorded his tenth straight scoreless outing.

The Sod Poodles and RoughRiders continue their series on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Amarillo sends righty Emmanuel Ramirez to the hill while Frisco counters with righty Edgar Arredondo.