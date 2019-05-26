The Bushland Falcons showed they definitely had the pitching to make it for awhile in the playoffs.

But that didn't keep their season from ending Saturday afternoon.

Bridge Andrews gave up three hits and two runs over five innings in the third and final game of the Class 3A region semifinals against Brock. However, a run Brock scored off Andrews and Bushland in the top of the first inning proved to be enough, as the Eagles held on for a 2-0 victory in Iowa Park to win the series 2-1 and advance to next week's region final.

Bushland finished the season 24-7-1.

Brock (30-5-1) scored six runs in the fifth inning of game two to beat Bushland 6-1 and tie the series at a game apiece. The Eagles got on the board in the first on an RBI double by Jase Lopez.

They added another run in the fourth when Lopez tripled and scored on Cooper Nelson's single.

It was an otherwise solid outing for Andrews, who certainly pitched well enough to win in five innings. For good measure, Skyler Jaco, who pitched an 8-0 shutout victory in game one, came in a pitched two perfect innings of relief to help keep the Falcons in the ame.

But that wasn't enough against Brock's Caleb Satterfield, who scattered four singles and walked none in 6 1/3 innings. Lopez came in and picked up the final two outs for the save.

Brock;100;100;0;—;2;3;1

Bushland;000;000;0;—;0;4;2

Caleb Satterfield, Jase Lopez (7) and Quintoni Boedeker. Bridge Andrews, Skyler Jaco (6) and Jackson Espe. W—Satterfield. L—Andrews. S—Lopez. 2B—Brock: Lopez. 3B—Brock: Lopez. Records: Brock 30-5-1, Bushland 24-7-1.