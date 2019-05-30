Drew Ferguson hit a two-run home run in the top of the 13th inning to help lead the Round Rock Express to a 13-12 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.

The home run by Ferguson scored Kyle Tucker. Later in the inning, Round Rock added an insurance run when Taylor Jones scored on a single by AJ Reed.

In the bottom of the inning, Nashville scored on a double by Andy Ibanez that brought home Chase d'Arnaud and Delino DeShields. However, the rally ended when Jamie Ritchie got Matt Davidson to ground out to end the game. Ritchie, who usually sets up behind the plate, picked up his first career save in just his second appearance on the mound in his six-year career.

The Express scored one run in the 12th before Nashville answered in the bottom of the inning when Patrick Wisdom scored on a force out to tie the game 10-10.

Joshua Rojas was a home run short of the cycle, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win. Jones homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Ronel Blanco (1-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Depreta-Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, DeShields, Ibanez and Carlos Tocci each had three hits for Nashville.