Two Glen Rose High School Tigers earned superlative awards and four were voted first-team all-District 7-4A by vote of the five league baseball coaches.

Junior Ashton Smith is the Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player along with Cain Kittrell of district champion Brownwood. Smith had been an honorable mention pick as a sophomore.

Another GRHS junior, Jayden Harper, is the district’s Utility Player of the Year. He was second-team all-district as a sophomore.

First-team all-district honors were collected by Glen Rose’s Michael Watson (pitcher); River Costello (infielder-first base); Coby Riley (outfield); and Davis Shackelford (designated hitter). Riley and Costello are seniors, and Watson and Shackelford are juniors.

Shackelford, a junior, was the Pitcher of the Year in Glen Rose’s district last year as a sophomore but was limited to DH this year while recovering from an elbow injury.

Second-team all-district honors were earned by Glen Rose players Jett Gould (infield); Garrett Gilbreath (outfield); and Ricky Douglas (outfield).

Gould also was second-team all-district last season as a junior.

GRHS junior Bryson Klein received all-district honorable mention.

Tigers’ head baseball coach James Evans also announced that Ashton Smith was recently named as the team’s Tiger Excellence Award for 2019.

Also, Tigers Coby Riley and Bryan Pounds achieved Class 4A Academic All-State status.

Smith led the Tigers in hitting with a .443 average, in home runs with two, and with 31 runs batted in.

Harper had a .369 batting average with 19 RBI.

As a pitcher, Watson led the team in victories, with an 8-4 season record, and with his 2.41 earned run average.

Riley scored a team-leading 33 runs while batting .293 and driving in 14 runs.

Costello hit .321 while driving in 23 runs and scoring 13. He had three doubles and three triples.

Shackelford batted .395 in 43 at-bats and scored a dozen runs.

Gould posted a .310 batting average, driving in 17 runs and scoring 24 times.

Gilbreath batted .231 on the season.

Douglas had a season batting mark of .241, with 11 RBI and 17 runs scored.

Klein hit .246 and scored 16 runs on the year.

Evans’ Tigers were the third-place team in the district, and finished the season with a 17-12 record.

Brownwood, the district champion, dominated the superlative awards — Player of the Year (Gavon Clemons), Co-Defensive Player of the Year (Cain Kittrell) and Coach of the Year (Blandon Hancock).

The Pitcher of the Year is Chase Lummus of district runner-up Godley and one of his teammates, Easton James, is the Offensive MVP. Sophomore Trace Morrison of Stephenville is the Co-Newcomer of the Year along with Landry McKittrick of Godley.