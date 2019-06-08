ROUND ROCK — Blanco fans must have felt a sense of déjà vu in the waning moments of the Class 3A state championship game against Wall on Saturday at Dell Diamond.

Senior Eddie Calzoncit, who scored the winning run in the final at-bat in Friday’s semifinal against Van Alstyne, stood on third base with a chance to extend the game. Blanco had two outs in the top of the seventh inning and trailed No. 1 Wall by just one run.

But Wall reliever Ryan Gully and the Hawks wouldn’t be denied their program’s first state championship. Blanco cleanup hitter Baylor Smith went down swinging against Gully, and Wall held on for the 2-1 win.

“If you’re going to go down in a state championship game with a chance to win, that’s all you can ask for,” said Bryan Wyatt, who was in his third state tournament in his 34 years as Blanco’s head coach. “All year long, this team has fought and clawed and found ways to win, and they showed that all the way through the seventh inning.”

The game quickly settled into a pitchers’ duel between Wall junior Luke Young and Blanco freshman Zac Wisdom, who shined in his surprise start. Neither starter allowed a runner to get past second base through the first five innings.

Wall (39-1) broke through for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Heuertz that plated Colton Diebitsch and an RBI single by Gage Weishuhn.

Down two, Blanco (33-5) showed the fight that made Wyatt proud. Walton Daves led off the top of the seventh with a walk and reached third base on a bomb into center field by Calzoncit that deflected off the outstretched glove of Diebitsch. Daves, a junior, hurt his left arm on his dive into third and had to leave the game.

Gully took over for Young, and Jackson Hunter greeted him with a sacrifice fly that scored Ty Adkinson, who had replaced Daves. After a fielder’s choice moved Calzoncit to third, Gully fanned Smith to secure the win.

“It’s just surreal,” Wall coach Jason Schniers said. “Every team here is deserving of a state championship, and we’re the fortunate ones that were able to get it done today.

“When you get here, anything can happen. These kids left everything they have on the field, and now they get to wear the gold.”

Young earned the game’s most valuable player award after allowing just three hits and one run in six innings. The left-handed Wisdom matched him pitch for pitch with five hits allowed in a complete game while justifying his coach’s faith.

“It meant a lot that he believes in me to pitch in a state championship game,” Wisdom said. “ But I had great defense behind me. Knowing that you can throw strikes and your teammates are there making plays for you, I love it.”

Wisdom compiled a perfect record for Blanco’s junior varsity team this season, earning a spot on the playoff roster. He impressed while picking up his lone win over Bishop in last week’s Region IV championship series.

“Why not throw him in this game?” Wyatt said. “He doesn’t have any nerves; he’s a freshman. I thought the fact he’s a lefty and he’s a freshman, we’d stay in the game. And we did. He did a great job.”

Calzoncit went 2-for-2 for Blanco, completing a perfect state tournament in which he reached base in every at-bat. His six hits tied a Class 3A tournament record. Smith had the Panthers’ other hit.