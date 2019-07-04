Jack Mayfield hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-8 on Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

Garrett Stubbs scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Jamie Ritchie. The win is the second straight walk-off victory for the Express over the Storm Chasers. Taylor Jones hit a 10th-inning home run to lift the Express to a win Tuesday night.

The Express tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth when Chas McCormick hit a solo home run. McCormick finished with two hits, a home run, a double, a run scored and three RBIs.

The Express had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Tanner Duncan (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Andres Machado (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Round Rock improved to 7-2 against Omaha this season.

Jones went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and three RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn and Bubba Starling each hit two home runs for the Storm Chasers, but it wasn't enough.