Precourt Sports Ventures is no more. The investor group that operates Austin FC is changing its name to Two Oak Ventures, LLC, the first of several expected business-oriented moves over the coming months.

“In the near term, we will for sure be announcing local investors in the club,” said Dave Greeley, the president of the new MLS franchise’s holding company. “Two Oak Ventures represents everything new. This is a new club, in a new city, with a new agenda, with a new investor group.”

Anthony Precourt remains the organization’s chairman and CEO. Besides operating Austin FC, Two Oak Ventures will build and lease the 20,500-seat, $242 million privately-funded stadium on city-owned land near the Domain as StadCo LLC. The team also has plans to build a training facility, the St. David’s Performance Center, for about $35 million at a to-be-announced site within city limits.

Local investors and training facility plans are two of the items expected to be announced soon. Additionally, Two Oak Ventures will explore potential real estate developments around the stadium at McKalla Place. Joining Precourt and Greeley at the parent company is chief financial officer Lori McKirnan, who previously held the same title for the Columbus Crew.

The Two Oaks name is a nod to the Austin FC crest, which features a pair of intertwined live oak trees. It’s a departure from the Precourt Sports Ventures moniker that was established before Precourt bought into MLS in 2013 as the investor of the Columbus Crew.

Since being announced in January as the 27th team in MLS, beginning play in 2021, Austin FC launched its season ticket deposit campaign and broke a league record with deposits for more than 30,000 seats in the first 24 hours. Precourt also has expressed interest in launching a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, an idea that gained more traction as Austin ranked No. 1 for TV ratings during the Women’s World Cup.

While NWSL would likely be several years off, Greeley said the moves the organization is making now could help set it up to expand in the future.

“We should look at NWSL, and I’m pretty confident we will look at NWSL,” Greeley said. “That doesn’t mean necessarily we’ll do it, but we now have the basis on which to do that. When you have these foundational pieces in place — an ownership group, a stadium, a dynamic marketplace — those are the three things that really create success for a sports franchise.”

Texas takeover: A stellar season for the Lonestar Soccer Club under-16/17 Development Academy team ended in the final match of the club season, with a 2-0 loss to Solar Soccer Club (Dallas) in the national championship.

Lonestar faced back-to-back Metroplex opponents in the semifinal and final last week at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, Calif. The team from Austin beat FC Dallas, 3-2, in the semifinal with a strike in the 105th minute by Yasmin Parker.

The goal was Parker’s second of the match. Jillian Martinez scored the tying goal for Lonestar in the 67th minute, when she cut back to create space from two defenders, then slotted a finish to the bottom left corner.

In the final, a standout performance from goalkeeper Makenna Garcia wasn’t enough to ward off U.S. youth national team standouts Alexis Missimo and Trinity Byars. Lonestar completed the entire playoff run without its own national team stalwart, Abby Allen, who suffered a broken leg in June.

Community camps underway: Austin FC hosted the first of 10 youth soccer camps Monday, the start of an initiative launched with founding partner St. David’s Healthcare.

The camp had more than 100 participants, boys and girls between 5 and 14 years old, and was run by coaches from the Austin FC Academy as well as volunteers from other local youth soccer organizations. Registration for the second camp is underway.

Austin’s Soccer Pod: On this week's episode, I caught up with Sam Stejskal from The Athletic, who reported last week that Josh Wolff is expected to become the first coach of Austin FC. Beyond the Wolff report, Stejskal talked about the perception of the franchise among other MLS front offices and how it might be changing amidst recent season ticket deposits news.

“Some of those same sources I was speaking to were expressing a little bit of shock: Holy bleep, this changes the game completely,” Steiskal said.

MLS player of the week: This week’s award, and my vote, went to Real Salt Lake attacker Jefferson Savarino after he scored twice and had an assist during a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Union. My second choice was Sporting Kansas City winger Gerso Fernandes.