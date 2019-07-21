The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell into a big early hole for the third straight night at Hodgetown on Saturday night, but for the third straight night they made it interesting for home fans up to the very end.

Only it didn't have a anything to do an epic comeback.

Northwest Arkansas took control of the game with a seven-run fourth inning, and this time the Sod Poodles couldn't make it competitive in the end and suffered one of their worst losses of the season, 14-3. It came on the heels of a 12-8 win over the Naturals the previous night, when the Sod Poodles (49-48) scored 10 unanswered runs to end the game and overcome a six-run deficit.

That didn't mean Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman didn't give the fans some entertainment before it ended. When Brad Zunica was called out on a bang-bang play at first base to start the bottom of the ninth, Wellman came out to argue the call and was eventually ejected, kicking dirt on home plate before exiting.

But the game was decided long before that. Northwest Arkansas (43-53) pounded out 18 hits, as everybody in the lineup had a base hit by the fifth inning, and Taylor Featherston was on his way to a three-home run, seven-RBI night.

"We didn't get good pitching all around," Wellman said. "We fell behind too much too often and were weren't able to overcome it tonight."

The Sod Poodles had also battled back two nights earlier from a six-run deficit to tie Arkansas before losing 10-9. Other than Wellman's ejection, there was no late game excitement on this night.

Ironically, the Sod Poodles took the early lead for the first time in three nights. Hudson Potts drew a bases-loaded walk against Ofreidy Gomez in the bottom of the first to give the Sod Poodles a 1-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas tied it in the top of the second on Featherston's solo homer to start the inning, and the Sod Poodles responded with a run-scoring single by Rodrigo Orozco in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1. But that was as good as it got for the Poodles.

Khalil Lee and Emmanuel Rivera began the fourth with singles off Sod Poodles starter Jesse Scholtens, and Featherston followed with his second homer of the night for a 4-2 lead which the Naturals never relinquished. Scholtens gave up another three-run homer to Gabriel Cancel to close the inning and make it 8-2.

"He had a lack of command and was leaving some stuff in the middle of the plate ad missing his spots," Wellman said of Scholtens. "That's unusual for him."

Sholtens was relieved by J.C. Cosme in the fifth, but that didn't deter Featherston, who hit a two-run homer to make it 10-2. Featherston ended his night with an RBI double in the eighth to cap the scoring.

"It's up there," said Featherston in ranking some of the best games he's ever had at the plate. "It's a really great hitter's park and I did a lot of work with our hitting coach before the game and tonight it worked."

Featherston was one of five Naturals who had at least two hits.

The good news for the Sod Poodles was that Ivan Castillo extended his franchise record hitting streak. Castillo didn't waste any time, singling in the first. He also hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Naturals 14, Sod Poodles 3

Northwest Arkansas ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Heath cf 5 0 1 2 Orozco lf 4 0 1 1

Merrell dh 5 1 1 1 Castillo ss 5 2 2 1

Cancel 2b 5 1 2 3 Olivares rf 3 0 0 0

Lee rf 6 1 2 0 Miller 2b 4 0 0 0

Rivera 3b 4 4 3 0 Torrens c 3 0 2 0

Featherston ss 5 3 4 7 Potts 3b 3 0 1 1

Miller lf 5 0 3 0 Van Gansen 1b-p 4 0 0 0

Hutchins c 5 2 1 1 Zunica dh-1b 3 1 1 0

Castellano 1b 4 2 1 0 Reed cf 4 0 1 0

Totals 44 14 18 14 Totals 33 3 8 3

Northwest Arkansas 010 741 010 — 14

Amarillo 110 010 000 — 3

E—Orozco. DP—Northwest Arkansas 1. LOB—Northwest Arkansas 8, Amarillo 8. 2B—Lee, Merrell, Featherston, Zunica. HR—Featherston 3 (13), Cancel (16), Castillo (7). CS—Reed.

NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Gomez W, 7-7 5.0 5 3 3 4 3

Sotillet 2.2 2 0 0 0 4

Capps 1.1 1 0 0 1 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Scholtens L, 3-5 4.0 10 8 8 1 2

Cosme 2.0 7 5 4 1 1

Valdez 2.0 1 1 1 1 3

Van Gansen 1.0 0 0 0 2 0

WP—Valdez, Van Gansen. T—3:04. Attn.—6,443.