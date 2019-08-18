Brandon Bielak struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Round Rock Express over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 2-0 win on Saturday at Dell Diamond.

Bielak (7-4) allowed four hits while walking one to get Round Rock's fifth straight win.

Round Rock scored its runs when Jack Mayfield and Nick Tanielu hit solo home runs in the first and second innings.

Daniel Corcino (8-6) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Dodgers were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Dean Deetz struck out four and didn't allow a hit in two innings of work. Riley Ferrell picked up the save as he didn't allow a hit and struck out a batter.

Round Rock improved to 10-5 against Oklahoma City this season. The Express clinched the series with the third win before Sunday's finale.