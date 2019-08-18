The Amarillo Sod Poodles have been a team of streaks as of late, and right now they're not having a good one.

After opening their current homestand at Hodgetown with three straight wins over the Midland RockHounds, the Sod Poodles lost their third straight lopsided decision Saturday night. The Frisco RoughRiders opened the game with nine straight unanswered runs and the Sod Poodles didn't respond, losing 9-2 in a disappointing outcome on Bachar Strong Night to raise funds for the father of Sod Poodles pitcher Lake Bachar, David, who's battling cancer.

Frisco broke the game open with six runs in the third off Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd. Brendon Davis had a two-run single for the big blow of the inning as the RoughRiders took an 8-0 lead.

It was an uncharacteristically rough night for Lloyd, who lasted 3 1/3 innings, giving up 13 hits and all nine Frisco runs. The upside was that four Sod Poodles relievers combined to close out the game with 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Amarillo (65-56) finally got on the board in the sixth when Taylor Trammel's double drove home Kyle Overstreet, who's double leading off the inning broke up Jason Bahr's perfect game. Owen Miller drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Amarillo's other run.

Overstreet had two of the three hits for the Sod Poodles. Frisco had three players who had at least two hits.

Before the game, infielder Ruddy Giron was transferred from Class A Lake Elsinore to the Sod Poodles and outfielder Tyler Benson was called up from Class A Fort Wayne. Outfielder Taylor Kohlwey was promoted to Class AAA El Paso.

RoughRiders 9, Sod Poodles 2

Frisco 106 200 000 — 9 15 0

Amarillo 000 002 000 — 2 3 1

Jason Bahr, Yohander Mendez (6), Emerson Martinez (7), Walker Weickel (9) and Tony Sanchez. Kyle Lloyd, Dauris Valdez (4), Blake Rogers (6), David Bednar (8), Ruddy Giron (9) and A.J. Kennedy. W—Nahr 3-3. L—Lloyd 7-6. 2B—Frisco: Andretty Cordero. Amarillo: Kyle Overstreet, Taylor Trammell. 3B—Frisco: Yonny Hernandez. Records: Frisco 60-63, Amarillo 65-58.