Randy Arozarena homered and tripled as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Round Rock Express 14-2 on Thursday in Memphis, Tenn.

The win is the third straight for Memphis, giving it the series victory.

Justin Williams fell a triple shy of the cycle with five RBIs and a pair of runs for Memphis.

Down 1-0 in the third, Round Rock grabbed the lead when Taylor Jones scored on a groundout and Nick Tanielu hit an RBI double.

After tying the game in the third, the Redbirds took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Andrew Knizner homered to bring home Adolis Garcia.

The Redbirds later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including four runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Williams and Ramon Urias hit two-run doubles, while Williams hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

Seth Elledge (3-1) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Ryan Hartman (6-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Kyle Tucker doubled and singled twice for the Express. Lorenzo Quintana drove in a run for Round Rock.