CEDAR PARK —The results of Friday night’s scrimmage at Gupton Stadium won’t go in either Westlake nor Cedar Park’s record, but during the quarter simulation portion of the stadium, the benches were lively, the hits were big and the plays crucial.

A late sack help the Chaparrals preserve a 10-7 score and end the scrimmage.

“This has always been a great scrimmage with Cedar Park,” Westlake head coach Todd Dodge said. “They look like they have the makings of another really good team. We did some good things tonight, and we made some mistakes that we are going to get corrected.”

The scrimmage was the final preparation before the 2019 season kicks off on Friday and for Cedar Park defensive back Tammer Alzer, the event was a way to break up the monotony of preseason camp and compete against new faces.

“It felt amazing,” Alzer said. “Going against our own team everyday, we knew that one day there was going to be another team, and we felt good to see what we got started against Westlake.”

The scrimmage had two components, including a traditional scrimmage component where each team took possession of the ball on its own 30 and was allowed to drive until it was faced with a punt or turnover and a 12-minute regulation quarter where every aspect of a normal game was simulated except for kickoffs.

Westlake scored the final 10 points of the game simulation, highlighted by a 37-yard touchdown connection from senior quarterback Kirkland Michaux to Mason Mangum. Fellow senior Drew Willoughby helped lead the final Chap scoring drive of the simulation by completing two of five passes for 55 yards in a seven-play drive that set up a 39-yard field goal with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining.

The Chaps are looking to build off a 2018 campaign where they went 15-2 and made it all the way to the Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.

Michaux completed 3-of-5 passes for 52 yards, including that scoring connection with Mangum during the 8-play, 70-yard drive.

“Overall, I thought we put the ball on people, we threw the ball on people,” Dodge said about the team’s offense. “Overall, the best thing tonight was our pass protection.”

Sophomore Cabe Klubnik also provided some highlights when he rotated into the controlled portion of the scrimmage. Klubnik came in for Michaux to help the Chaps complete drives that ended in field goals from 21 and 26 yards out.

The Wolves look to improve after going 8-4 overall, including a 5-1 district mark, and making an appearance in the area playoffs. Takeaways and big stops stood out for Cedar Park' famed "Black Rain" defense against Westlake.

Cedar Park forced a Westlake three-and-out to begin the game simulation portion of the scrimmage and forced two fumbles, recovered one of those fumbles and hauled in an interception during the controlled portion. The Wolves' defense was also able to force two Chap field goals after Westlake had first downs inside the Wolves' 5-yard-line.

“Our defense is going to be really good,” Cedar Park head coach Carl Abseck said. “We’re still young in some places, but I feel like they grew up tonight.”

Cedar Park’s defense helped flip the field by recovering a fumble on the Westlake 39 yard line, and junior quarterback Ryder Hernandez found the end zone by completing a 25-yard scoring pass to Gunnar Abseck. Hernandez completed 4-of-5 passes for 39 yards on the drive.

“They are pressuring us early, we had some breakdowns inside and they were doing stuff that you don’t spend a lot of time working on for a scrimmage, but we did a better job picking up that stuff later, and it allowed us to execute,” Carl Abseck said. “We have some really good parts, and once we gave the quarterback some time, we were able to have some success throwing the ball and we were able to run the ball as well.”

Cedar Park began its final possession on its own 25 with 1:12 remaining, and Hernandez used a key 31-yard completion to Josh Cameron to give the Wolves the ball on the Chaps' 20 for one final play before.a sack ended the scrimmage.

“We take every rep as a game-on-the-line, hard rep,” Alzer said. “We’ve all got each other and we all trust each other.”

Westlake host Belton in the 2019 season opener Friday while Cedar Park visits Vandegrift.