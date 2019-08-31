Through games played Friday, Aug. 30
DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION I
District Overall
W L W L
Brownwood 0 0 1 0
China Spring 0 0 1 0
La Vega 0 0 1 0
Gatesville 0 0 0 1
Stephenville 0 0 0 1
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Brownwood 10, Brock 0
China Spring 42, Lorena 21
Midlothian Heritage 63, Gatesville 19
La Vega 28, Medina Valley 14
Argyle 42, Stephenville 14
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Snyder at Brownwood
China Spring at Addison Trinity Christian
Robinson at Gatesville
Argyle at La Vega
Everman at Stephenville
DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION I
District Overall
W L W L
Eastland 0 0 1 0
Jim Ned 0 0 1 0
Wall 0 0 1 0
Breckenridge 0 0 0 1
Clyde 0 0 0 1
Early 0 0 0 1
———
Thursday, Aug. 29
Wall 47, Mason 7
Friday, Aug. 30
Jacksboro 35, Breckenridge 20
De Leon 7, Clyde 6
Bangs 44, Early 7
Eastland 57, Comanche 21
Jim Ned 52, Coleman 0
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Breckenridge at Comanche
Clyde at Merkel
Coleman at Early
West at Eastland
Anson at Jim Ned
Wall at Cisco
DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION II
District Overall
W L W L
Ballinger 0 0 1 0
Bangs 0 0 1 0
Cisco 0 0 1 0
Anson 0 0 0 1
Coleman 0 0 0 1
Grape Creek 0 0 0 1
Merkel 0 0 0 1
San Angelo TLCA 0 0 0 1
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Hamlin 27, Anson 7
Ballinger 26, Brady 22
Bangs 44, Early 7
Cisco 49, Sweetwater 27
Jim Ned 52, Coleman 0
Maypearl 28, Grape Creek 0
Stamford 30, Merkel 8
Eldorado 47, San Angelo TLCA 6
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Anson at Jim Ned
Ballinger at Reagan County
Hawley at Bangs
Wall at Cisco
Coleman at Early
Grape Creek at Christoval
Clyde at Merkel
Miles at San Angelo TLCA
DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION II
District Overall
W L W L
Comanche 0 0 0 0
Dublin 0 0 0 0
Jacksboro 0 0 0 0
Millsap 0 0 0 0
Rio Vista 0 0 0 0
Tolar 0 0 0 0
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Eastland at Comanche
Hico at Dublin
Jacksboro at Breckenridge
Hamilton at Millsap
Bruceville-Eddy at Rio Vista
Tolar at Crawford
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Breckenridge at Comanche
Dublin at Albany
Windthorst at Jacksboro
Millsap at Callisburg
Rio Vista at Rice
De Leon at Tolar
DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION I
District Overall
W L W L
Crawford 0 0 1 0
De Leon 0 0 1 0
San Saba 0 0 1 0
Goldthwaite 0 0 0 1
Hico 0 0 0 1
Valley Mills 0 0 0 1
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Crawford 21, Tolar 16
De Leon 7, Clyde 6
Winters 21, Goldthwaite 0
Dublin 45, Hico 6
San Saba 55, Johnson City 3
Clifton 35, Valley Mills 0
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Crawford at Clifton
De Leon at Tolar
Goldthwaite at Junction
Hamilton at Hico
San Saba at Harper
Valley Mills at Santo
DISTRICT 14-A DIVISION I
District Overall
W L W L
Gorman 0 0 0 1
Lingleville 0 0 0 1
May 0 0 0 1
Santa Anna 0 0 0 1
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Milford 54, Gorman 30
Lometa 34, Lingleville 13
Richland Springs 68, May 47
Brookesmith 47, Santa Anna 0
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Strawn at Gorman
Three Way at Lingleville
Cherokee at May
Santa Anna at Rochelle
DISTRICT 15-A DIVISION I
District Overall
W L W L Evant 0 0 1 0
Jonesboro 0 0 0 0
Lometa 0 0 0 1
Zephyr 0 0 0 1
———
Thursday, Aug. 29
Bryson 64, Zephyr 49
Friday, Aug. 30
Evant 62, Crowley Nazarene 37
Lometa 34, Lingleville 13
Saturday, Aug. 31
Jonesboro vs. Newcastle (at Gorman)
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Cranfills Gap at Evant
Blum at Jonesboro
Blanket at Lometa
Granbury NCTA at Zephyr
DISTRICT 15-A DIVISION II
District Overall
W L W L
Blanket 0 0 1 0
Brookesmith 0 0 1 0
Rising Star 0 0 1 0
Mullin 0 0 0 1
Sidney 0 0 0 1
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Blanket 57, Cherokee 12
Brookesmith 47, Santa Anna 0
Bluff Dale 56, Mullin 8
Rising Star 1, Lohn 0 (forfeit)
Walnut Springs 48, Sidney 28
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Blanket at Lometa
Brookesmith at Panther Creek
Trent at Mullin
Rising Star at Moran
Sidney at Robert Lee
DISTRICT 16-A DIVISION II
District Overall
W L W L
Panther Creek 0 0 1 0
Richland Springs 0 0 1 0
Rochelle 0 0 1 0
Cherokee 0 0 0 1
Lohn 0 0 0 1
———
Thursday, Aug. 29
Panther Creek 46, Santa Anna JV 32
Friday, Aug. 30
Blanket 57, Cherokee 12
Rising Star 1, Lohn 0 (forfeit)
Richland Springs 68, May 47
Rochelle 60, Stephenville Faith 27
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Cherokee at May
Lohn at Gustine
Brookesmith at Panther Creek
Richland Springs, OPEN
Santa Anna at Rochelle
AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Conf. Overall
W L W L
Belhaven 0 0 0 0
East Texas Baptist 0 0 0 0
Hardin-Simmons 0 0 0 0
Howard Payne 0 0 0 0
Louisiana College 0 0 0 0
Mary Hardin-Baylor 0 0 0 0
McMurry 0 0 0 0
Southwestern 0 0 0 0
Sul Ross 0 0 0 0
Texas Lutheran 0 0 0 0
———
Thursday, Sept. 5
McMurry at Trinity
Belhaven at Millsaps
Saturday, Sept. 7
Howard Payne at Austin College
Hardin-Simmons at Sul Ross
East Texas Baptist at UW-Platteville
Southwestern at Sewanee
Louisiana College at Stetson