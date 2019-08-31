Through games played Friday, Aug. 30

DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION I

District Overall

W L W L

Brownwood 0 0 1 0

China Spring 0 0 1 0

La Vega 0 0 1 0

Gatesville 0 0 0 1

Stephenville 0 0 0 1

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Brownwood 10, Brock 0

China Spring 42, Lorena 21

Midlothian Heritage 63, Gatesville 19

La Vega 28, Medina Valley 14

Argyle 42, Stephenville 14

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Snyder at Brownwood

China Spring at Addison Trinity Christian

Robinson at Gatesville

Argyle at La Vega

Everman at Stephenville

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION I

District Overall

W L W L

Eastland 0 0 1 0

Jim Ned 0 0 1 0

Wall 0 0 1 0

Breckenridge 0 0 0 1

Clyde 0 0 0 1

Early 0 0 0 1

———

Thursday, Aug. 29

Wall 47, Mason 7

Friday, Aug. 30

Jacksboro 35, Breckenridge 20

De Leon 7, Clyde 6

Bangs 44, Early 7

Eastland 57, Comanche 21

Jim Ned 52, Coleman 0

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Breckenridge at Comanche

Clyde at Merkel

Coleman at Early

West at Eastland

Anson at Jim Ned

Wall at Cisco

DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION II

District Overall

W L W L

Ballinger 0 0 1 0

Bangs 0 0 1 0

Cisco 0 0 1 0

Anson 0 0 0 1

Coleman 0 0 0 1

Grape Creek 0 0 0 1

Merkel 0 0 0 1

San Angelo TLCA 0 0 0 1

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Hamlin 27, Anson 7

Ballinger 26, Brady 22

Bangs 44, Early 7

Cisco 49, Sweetwater 27

Jim Ned 52, Coleman 0

Maypearl 28, Grape Creek 0

Stamford 30, Merkel 8

Eldorado 47, San Angelo TLCA 6

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Anson at Jim Ned

Ballinger at Reagan County

Hawley at Bangs

Wall at Cisco

Coleman at Early

Grape Creek at Christoval

Clyde at Merkel

Miles at San Angelo TLCA

DISTRICT 6-3A DIVISION II

District Overall

W L W L

Comanche 0 0 0 0

Dublin 0 0 0 0

Jacksboro 0 0 0 0

Millsap 0 0 0 0

Rio Vista 0 0 0 0

Tolar 0 0 0 0

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Eastland at Comanche

Hico at Dublin

Jacksboro at Breckenridge

Hamilton at Millsap

Bruceville-Eddy at Rio Vista

Tolar at Crawford

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Breckenridge at Comanche

Dublin at Albany

Windthorst at Jacksboro

Millsap at Callisburg

Rio Vista at Rice

De Leon at Tolar

DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION I

District Overall

W L W L

Crawford 0 0 1 0

De Leon 0 0 1 0

San Saba 0 0 1 0

Goldthwaite 0 0 0 1

Hico 0 0 0 1

Valley Mills 0 0 0 1

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Crawford 21, Tolar 16

De Leon 7, Clyde 6

Winters 21, Goldthwaite 0

Dublin 45, Hico 6

San Saba 55, Johnson City 3

Clifton 35, Valley Mills 0

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Crawford at Clifton

De Leon at Tolar

Goldthwaite at Junction

Hamilton at Hico

San Saba at Harper

Valley Mills at Santo

DISTRICT 14-A DIVISION I

District Overall

W L W L

Gorman 0 0 0 1

Lingleville 0 0 0 1

May 0 0 0 1

Santa Anna 0 0 0 1

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Milford 54, Gorman 30

Lometa 34, Lingleville 13

Richland Springs 68, May 47

Brookesmith 47, Santa Anna 0

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Strawn at Gorman

Three Way at Lingleville

Cherokee at May

Santa Anna at Rochelle

DISTRICT 15-A DIVISION I

District Overall

W L W L Evant 0 0 1 0

Jonesboro 0 0 0 0

Lometa 0 0 0 1

Zephyr 0 0 0 1

———

Thursday, Aug. 29

Bryson 64, Zephyr 49

Friday, Aug. 30

Evant 62, Crowley Nazarene 37

Lometa 34, Lingleville 13

Saturday, Aug. 31

Jonesboro vs. Newcastle (at Gorman)

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Cranfills Gap at Evant

Blum at Jonesboro

Blanket at Lometa

Granbury NCTA at Zephyr

DISTRICT 15-A DIVISION II

District Overall

W L W L

Blanket 0 0 1 0

Brookesmith 0 0 1 0

Rising Star 0 0 1 0

Mullin 0 0 0 1

Sidney 0 0 0 1

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Blanket 57, Cherokee 12

Brookesmith 47, Santa Anna 0

Bluff Dale 56, Mullin 8

Rising Star 1, Lohn 0 (forfeit)

Walnut Springs 48, Sidney 28

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Blanket at Lometa

Brookesmith at Panther Creek

Trent at Mullin

Rising Star at Moran

Sidney at Robert Lee

DISTRICT 16-A DIVISION II

District Overall

W L W L

Panther Creek 0 0 1 0

Richland Springs 0 0 1 0

Rochelle 0 0 1 0

Cherokee 0 0 0 1

Lohn 0 0 0 1

———

Thursday, Aug. 29

Panther Creek 46, Santa Anna JV 32

Friday, Aug. 30

Blanket 57, Cherokee 12

Rising Star 1, Lohn 0 (forfeit)

Richland Springs 68, May 47

Rochelle 60, Stephenville Faith 27

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Cherokee at May

Lohn at Gustine

Brookesmith at Panther Creek

Richland Springs, OPEN

Santa Anna at Rochelle

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Conf. Overall

W L W L

Belhaven 0 0 0 0

East Texas Baptist 0 0 0 0

Hardin-Simmons 0 0 0 0

Howard Payne 0 0 0 0

Louisiana College 0 0 0 0

Mary Hardin-Baylor 0 0 0 0

McMurry 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0

Sul Ross 0 0 0 0

Texas Lutheran 0 0 0 0

———

Thursday, Sept. 5

McMurry at Trinity

Belhaven at Millsaps

Saturday, Sept. 7

Howard Payne at Austin College

Hardin-Simmons at Sul Ross

East Texas Baptist at UW-Platteville

Southwestern at Sewanee

Louisiana College at Stetson