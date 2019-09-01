WACO — Opening games, especially against teams not deemed in your competitive stratosphere, can be tricky affairs.

Baylor played host to Stephen F Austin Saturday night to open its season. The Lumberjacks, with a new coach, were projected as only ninth best in the Southland Conference in the FCS.

In year one of Matt Rhule's rebuild, Baylor lost its opener to Liberty. A year ago, the Bears looked sloppy against Abilene Christian, but still managed a win.

Saturday night's 56-17 victory, which was more lopsided than the score indicated, was mostly dominant, with few mental blunders, no critical special team mistakes, no misreads for turnovers.

"It was one of those games where we did enough good things to be happy," Rhule said, "but enough things for me that I can get upset about (Sunday) and correct."

The opening moments of the game were indicative of how it would flow the rest of the way at McLane Stadium. The defense forced a three-and-out. Blake Lynch deflected the SFA punt. Baylor's offense moved effortlessly downfield, with the drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown from quarterback Charlie Brewer to tailback Trestan Ebner.

By game's end, Baylor coaches were scouring the sidelines to make sure as many players could see action, even if it was only for a snap. Rhule said 35 Bears saw action for the first time in their careers.

Brewer played one series into the third quarter, with his three touchdown throws helping build Baylor's lead to 42-7. He completed 21 of his 31 passes for 199 yards. And he ran only twice.

Then redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon took over the offense. He saw a smattering of playing time last season as the third-team quarterback, but nothing like Saturday when he guided the Baylor offense on two touchdown drives.

Bohanon threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton, his roommate during August training camp. On Baylor's final drive of the game, Bohanon showed off his running skills, rushing five times for 62 yards.

Baylor tailbacks were dominant. John Lovett rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown. Trestan Ebner, who can run and catch with ease, touched the ball seven times and scored three times. He ran twice for 32 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 40 yards and a score.

His first rushing touchdown was dazzling and likely will be included on a season highlight reel. The call was an option pitch to the left. But as Ebner neared the line of scrimmage, he saw that SFA defenders were stacked to stop him. So he spun to the right and found a clear opening to the end zone, turning a potential negative play into a 21-yard touchdown.

"I saw a lot of white jerseys," Ebner said. "I saw a couple of guys coming from my right side, and I noticed their angle was off, so I figured I could reverse the field. It’s one of those plays where either you do it and it works or you look really stupid, so I’m really glad it worked."

Special teams produced two blocks. Freshman defensive tackle Gabe Hall blocked an SFA field goal attempt in the second half to go along with Lynch's deflection early in the game. Dating back to last November, Baylor has blocked six kicks over a six-game span.

On defense, Lynch intercepted SFA quarterback Trae Self. The Bears sacked Lumberjack quarterbacks three times. SFA sliced Baylor's final margin to 39 points, scoring a touchdown with 1:04 in the game. By then, Rhule had cleared the bench.

There appeared to be no motivation issues, given the level of competition.

"If you love football," said receiver R.J. Sneed, who caught two touchdown passes, "you can play anybody."