Despite losing three fumbles, Bastrop shut out Northeast College Prep 24-0 in a non-district game at Nelson Field on Thursday.

The Bears (2-0) struggled to put away a Northeast team that dressed only 20 players.

“We were sloppy,” Bastrop coach Todd Patmon said. “We bust a run, we fumble. We don’t run good routes. We got to clean up a lot.”

Patmon like what we saw on offense. The Bears held Northeast (0-2) to 36 total yards and one pass for four yards.

Zeke Matamoros and Keylin Hodge intercepted Northeast quarterback David Rivera in the second half. Bastrop lineman Cayden Scott recovered a fumble in the second half.

Bastrop quarterback Desmond Young opened the scoring on a 1-yard run at the 8:59 mark in the first quarter.

Bastrop running backs Tyrin Smith and Aiden Barger both fumbled in the first half, preventing the Bears from increasing their lead. Jaden Albritton coughed up the ball after a 17-yard burst in the third quarter.

Smith, who doubles as a linebacker, broke for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the first half.

Carlos Martinez converted a 31-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in the third stanza.

Barger finished the scoring on a 2-yard blast to the left with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jaden Albritton appears to be Bastrop’s primary running threat in the first two games. He rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries against Northeast. Smith added 35 yards on seven carries.

Young completed 9-of-16 passes for 125 yards. Slot receiver Nathan Blair caught five passes for 45 yards. Wideout Payton Parson snagged three passes for 65 yards.

Rivera was Northeast’s leading rusher with 32 yards on 12 carries.