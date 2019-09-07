WICHITA FALLS — The Frenship Tigers struggled to put Wichita Falls Hirschi away despite several opportunities Friday and ended up paying for it with a loss.

Hirschi junior Chris Murray came down with Fred Fleeks’ jump pass for a two-point conversion in overtime, giving the Huskies a thrilling 38-37 victory at Memorial Stadium. Frenship falls to 1-1, while Hirschi (1-1) earned its first win of the season.

It was also the first win of Antonio Wiley’s head coaching career.

“It feels great,” Wiley said. “You always remember your first win and I’ll never forget this one. That’s a great team we just hung around and beat. Frenship gave us all we could handle.”

Frenship held a 24-14 lead at halftime and was up 30-20 entering the fourth quarter. A 65-yard TD run by senior Fred Fleeks on fourth and 1 pulled the Huskies within 30-27 with 6:25 remaining.

Frenship senior quarterback Donovan Smith threw an interception to Arraud Berry with 5:03 to play, setting Hirsch up at the Tigers’ 24.

Hirschi tied the game on a 24-yard field goal by Ritse Vaes with 1:24 remaining.

The Tigers took first possession in overtime with Smith scoring on a 25-yard run on the first play. Frenship had Hirschi backed up with a third and 21 during its overtime possession, but a pass interference penalty gave the Huskies new life.

Senior quarterback Tryston Randall rolled out to his left and heaved a pass across his body toward Isaiah Wilson. Hirschi’s senior receiver came down with the ball between two Tiger defenders, pulling the Huskies’ within a point.

After a timeout, the Huskies lined up in a single-wing formation with Fleeks at quarterback. He took two steps toward the line of scrimmage then jumped to throw the pass to Murray all alone in the end zone.

Smith finished 22 of 39 for 232 yards, one TD and two interceptions. He also rushed for 58 yards and two scores. Drew Hocutt had 100 receiving yards and a TD on seven catches and William Bayouth rushed for 94 yards and a TD on 24 carries.

HIRSCHI 38, FRENSHIP 37

Frenship;0;24;6;0;7;-;37

Hirschi:0;14;6;10;8;-;38

SECOND QUARTER

H – Je’vione Livingston 83 pass from Tryston Randall (Ritse Vaes kick), 10:59

F – Drew Hocutt 54 pass from Donovan Smith (Cage Joneskick), 10:06

F – Smith 7 run (Jones kick), 7:11

F – William Bayouth 1 run (Jones kick), 5:45

F – FG, Jones 31, 3:06

H – Fred Fleeks 1 run (Vaes kick), 1:18

THIRD QUARTER

H – Desmond Sanders 63 pass from Randall (pass failed), 5:06

F – Smith 9 run (kick blocked), 11:51

FOURTH QUARTER

H – Fred Fleeks 65 run (Vaes kick), 6:25

H – FG, Vaes 24, 1:24

OVERTIME

F – Smith 25 run (Jones kick)

H – Isaiah Wilson 21 pass from Randall (Chris Murray from Fleeks)