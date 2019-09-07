WIMBERLEY – The Wimberley Texans scored 29 points in the second half after going scoreless in the first two quarters to beat the Giddings Buffaloes, 29-22.

Giddings quarterback Alex Delatore fumbled after a 22-yard run on the third play of the game. However, the ball rolled forward 10 yards before Giddings recovered on its own 10-yard line. Two plays later, they scored on a one-yard run by Jaron Denmon.

The two sides exchanged punts for most of the first and second quarter before the Buffaloes got down to the 10-yard line with four seconds left in the half. An attempted 27-yard field goal was blocked but a hold was called on Wimberley, allowing Giddings another shot. They moved up five yards and Jesus Orocio connected from 22 yards, giving Giddings a 10-0 lead at the half.

Wimberley had two first downs in the first half but had three on its first drive of the second half, scoring on a 13-yard pass from Cooper McCollum to receiver Christian Marshall. They took the lead later in the quarter on a 1-yard run by running back Moses Wray, 14-10. Marshall finished the game with eight catches for 151 yards and a touchdown, while also getting an interception on defense. Wray rushed for 71 yards on seven carries.

The Buffaloes took the lead back in the fourth, 16-14, ending a long drive on a 9-yard run by Delatore.

After a third and 12 conversion on a pass from McCollum to Josh Limely, Wray broke free on the next play for a 61-yard touchdown run down the middle of the field, giving the Texans a 21-16 lead.

Giddings responded with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Delatore to receiver Bryson Kleinhart. A failed two-point conversion gave the Buffaloes a 22-21 lead with 2:20 left in the game.

A couple big pass plays got Wimberley in the red zone before McCollum found Limely in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion gave the Texans a 29-22 advantage with 1:07 left.

Delatore gained 12 yards on Giddings ensuing drive but he fumbled at the end of the run, turning the ball over to the Texans and allowing them to ice the game.