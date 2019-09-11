Hanging up seven two games in a row has the Amarillo Sod Poodles two wins away from championship No. 1 in year one.

Riding a hot streak that began when they left Hodgetown from what could have been the final game of their inaugural season last week, the Sod Poodles suddenly look like a team of destiny. After suddenly losing a lead in the top of the eighth inning in game of one their Texas League championship series against the Tulsa Drillers at Hodgetown on Tuesday, the Sod Poodles simply responded with another huge inning.

For the second game in a row, the Sod Poodles scored seven runs in a decisive inning, breaking a tie in the eighth to roll to a 13-6 win over Tulsa and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game two is tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.

Two days earlier in game five of their TL South Division series in Midland, the Sod Poodles scored seven runs in the second and held on for a 7-5 victory which advanced them to the championship series. After Tuesday night, the Sod Poodles could finally claim the first home playoff win in franchise history.

The Sod Poodles have now won four straight playoff games after losing the first two at home against Midland. They couldn't have done it without a lucky even in their last two games.

"I'll take a seven run inning any time we can get them," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "I was concerned he whole game to get with our bullpen and keep it together, because it's like a 1,000 piece puzzle to get to the ninth inning."

The Poodles never trailed but were already on their third pitcher while holding a 6-3 lead in the top of the eighth. Reliever Sam Williams gave up a single to Jeter Downs and walked Chris Parmalee to start the inning and was relieved by Elliott Ashbeck.

Two pitches later, Tulsa's Conner Wong blasted a three-run home run off Ashbeck well over the left field fence, tyuing the game at 6-6 and hushing the boisterous Hodgetown crowd

But the funk didn't last long. Buddy Reed, who started the scoring for the Sod Poodles with a solo homer in the third, hit reliever Ryan Moseley's pitch for a double down the right field line.

That provided the seeds for another huge inning.

"I know I've got a good group of guys hitting behind me and we would all come out and produce," said Reed, who fell a triple short of hitting for the cycle. "We can all produce runs. It's a great way to end game one and I hope we can carry it into game two."

Taylor Kohlwey then hit a grounder to short which Downs booted, putting two runners on base. Taylor Trammell then bunted the runners over before Moseley intentionally walked Texas League batting champion Ivan Castillo to load the bases and bring up Edward Olivares.

The move backfired for the Drillers, as Olivares belted a double to right-center to clear the bases and make it 9-6. It was just the latest in a series of clutch hits which have the Sod Poodles still thinking about a title.

"I'm just proud of the way they offense responded after giving up the game-tying homer," Wellman said.

The Sod Poodles weren't finished, though. Olivares eventually scored on a wild pitch and pinch hitter Brad Zunica hit a two-run double to boost the lead to 12-6. Reed came up again and got his second hit of the inning, a single to drive home Zunica and cap the scoring.

The only down side to the win came in fourth inning when pitcher Lake Bachar suffered what looked like a tough injury. Amarillo was leading 3-1 in the fourth when Bachar, batting due to National League rules (the Sod Poodles and Drillers are both National league affiliates of the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers respectively) tried to bunt against Tulsa's Jo Jo Gray but took a high inside pitch.

While it was ruled a strike because it hit the bat, Bachar appeared to jam a finger or two. But he stayed in the game, and successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt before he was pulled.

That was huge, as Trammell followed with a two-run single to make it 5-1.

Sod Poodles 13, Drillers 6

Tulsa ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Avans lf 4 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 1 2 2

Downs ss 5 1 1 0 Castillo ss 4 2 2 1

Parnelee 1b 2 1 0 0 Olivares rf 5 2 2 3

Wong c 4 1 1 3 O. Miller 2b 5 0 0 0

Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 Torrens c 3 1 3 1

Santana 3b 4 0 0 0 Potts 3b 5 1 2 0

Casey rf 4 1 2 1 Overstreet 1b 3 1 2 0

Estevez 4 1 2 1 Van Gansen pr-1b 1 0 0 0

Gray p 2 0 0 0 Ashbeck p 0 0 0 0

Walker ph 0 0 0 0 Zunica ph 1 1 1 2

Rincon ph 0 0 0 0 E. Miller p 0 0 0 0

Sheffield p 0 0 0 0 Reed lf 4 3 3 2

Moseley p 0 0 0 0 Bachar p 1 0 0 0

Salow p 0 0 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0

Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0

Kohlwey 1b 2 1 0 0

Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 38 13 17 11

Tulsa 000 110 130 — 6

Amarillo 003 200 17x — 13

E—Gray. Downs. LOB—Tulsa 5, Amarillo 8. 2B—Casey, Torrens 2, Overstreet, Reed, Olivares, Zunica. HR—Thomas, Estevez, Casey, Wong, Reed. S—Bachar, Ramirez, Trammell. SB—Trammell, Olivares. CS—Olivares.

Tulsa IP H R ER BB SO

Gray 6.0 9 5 4 2 2

Sheffield 1.0 3 1 1 0 1

Moseley L 0.2 4 7 2 2 0

Salow 0.1 1 0 0 0 0

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Bachar 4.0 2 1 1 1 3

Ramirez 2.2 2 2 2 1 3

Williams 0.1 1 2 2 2 0

Ashbeck 1.0 2 1 1 0 1

E. Miller 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Moseley, Ashbeck. Bk.—Bachar. T—3:12. Attn.—5,159.