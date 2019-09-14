Friday night's 55-6 throttling of visiting Lamesa at Happy State Bank Field represented the third consecutive week the Canyon Eagles defense has limited the opposition to single digits and set the tone for a victorious result.

"This is three weeks that we've held an opponent to seven points or less - and that's important to us," Canyon head coach Blake Bryant said. "Our defense was flying around and we're proud of them. It's encouraging and we love how we're playing on that side of the ball. We have to clean some things up and had several missed tackles, but overall, I'm proud of that group."

The Eagles (3-0) surrendered seven points to Palo Duro to open the season and followed that by holding Randall to the same total. Meanwhile, on Friday Canyon led 22-0 after one quarter of play and cruised into the locker room sporting a 42-6 advantage, thanks largely to a swarming defensive unit that kept the Tornadoes offense in check all night. Lamesa's (0-3) lone score represented a rare trek into Canyon territory.

When the Eagles offense got its hands of the ball, the result was the end zone early and often, with Brandon Driskell, Braxton Brown, Aidan Hildinger and Wayne Sheard leading the skilled position charge - with a huge assist from the big guys up front.

"I enjoyed that all of our running backs were explosive tonight and our quarterbacks completed passes to eight different receivers," Bryant said. "And that's what our offense is about - getting the ball to different people. And that starts with our offensive line. Those are the things we have to do to be the team we want to be. There are some great teams in our district, so we'll keep pressing to get better."

Winning by such a large margin would lead some to believe there was no meat left on the bone, but Bryant said nothing could be further from the truth.

"We have to improve our tackling and while we made some plays in the passing game, we weren't efficient," he said, noting Caprock awaits. "We've got to do more. Caprock always plays us hard and they have talent. We have to go to work and be ready for them."

Canyon , Lamesa

Canyon 22 20 13 0 — 55

Lamesa 0 6 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

C—Brandon Driskell 25 pass from Jay Defoor (Brayden Brewer - two point conversion), 7:47

C—Braxton Brown 1 pass from Jay Defoor (two-point conversion), 7:10

C—Aidan Hildinger 4 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 3:10

Second Quarter

C—Aidan Hildinger 42 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 7:57

C—Wayne Sheard 28 run (kick good), 6:24

L—Zavin Kelly 5 pass from Ryan Aguilar (kick failed), 1:30



C—Jack McKay 60 pass from Jay Defoor (kick good), 00:23



Third Quarter

C—Wayne Sheard 82 kick return (kick failed), 11:51

C—Ethan Cowan 25 run (kick good), 7:41



Fourth Quarter

No scoring