A 21-point first quarter deficit was too much for Amarillo High to overcome, as the Sandies fell at Wichita Falls Rider 38-24 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Raiders jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead, scoring on their first three possessions. Quarterback Jacob Rodriguez hit Nick Darcus on an 18-yard touchdown to open the scoring, followed by touchdown runs of 17 and 12 yards by Tre Byrd.

Amarillo High (1-2) rallied, cutting the lead at 31-24 in third quarter after Will Maynard connected to Davin Lemmons on an 8-yard TD.

That’s as close as the Sandies could get it. Rider (2-1) punched a fourth quarter touchdown in on a Rodriguez 15 yard run.

Wichita Falls Rider 38, Amarillo High 24

Amarillo High 0 13 11 0 — 24

Rider 21 10 0 7 — 38

R – Nick Darcus 18 pass from Jacob Rodriguez (Colsen Welch kick)

R – Tre Byrd 17 run (Welch kick)

R – Byrd 12 run (Welch kick)

AHS – Peyton Conner 6 pass from Will Maynard (AJ Villar kick)

AHS – Villar FG 35, 4:17

R – Byrd 16 run (Welch kick)

AHS – Villar FG 42

R – Welch FG 42

AHS – Safety

AHS – Davin Lemmons 8 pass from Maynard (pass failed)

AHS – Villar FG 29

R – Rodriguez 15 run (Welch kick)

Amarillo High Rider

First downs 16;23

Rushing 110;268

Passing 131;225

C-A-I 17-24-0;16-26-1

Punting 6-38.3;NA

Fumbles 4-1;3-0

Penalties 3-45;9-89