BLUE RIDGE — The Lady Panthers varsity squad took home a victory in their first district 10-3A match against the Blue Ridge Lady Tigers. Winning in four sets 3-1 with the scores of — 25-26, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 — on Friday, Sept. 13, and then knocked off Leonard High 3-0 on the road on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Valerie Young had a fantastic night with 7 kills, 2 blocks, 20 digs and 22 assists, Micah Welch showed plenty of skill and consistency with 16 kills, 16 digs and 16 assists, Samantha Moore contributed 12 kills and 4, Sydney Sullivan put up 4 aces and 12 digs, and Lindi Boling was flying all over the court with 35 digs.

The first and second JV squads also saw success. The first JV team won in two sets, 25-23, 25-23, and the second JV team also won in 2 sets, 25-15, 25-22.

In Leonard, Young had 10 kills and 12 assists as Van Alstyne defeated Leonard, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19, in district action.

Welch added seven kills, seven aces and 15 assists, Sydney Ingram finished with 17 digs to go with six kills and Boling collected 19 digs for Van Alstyne (21-4, 2-0), which hosts Bells on Friday.

The wins put the Lady Panthers at 21-4 overall on the season and 2-0 in district play.

After Friday’s match, Van Alstyne High’s next scheduled match is Tuesday, Sept. 24 against Bonham High at home.