Vandegrift found itself in an unusual position Friday: Trailing.

Facing a game Hendrickson squad, the Vipers played from behind for most of the first half — the first time they’ve trailed this season — and found themselves in a tie game midway through the fourth.

But like most teams with expectations of a deep playoff run, Vandegrift showed poise and did what it needed to do to come away with a 28-21 home win.

“It’s not nice, but then it is nice to have some adversity and be able to overcome it,” Vipers coach Drew Sanders said. “Hendrickson is a great program, and for us to be able to fight back and slug out a win in the second half is impressive.”

Sophomore Beau Dawson capped off a 65-yard scoring drive that took more than eight minutes with a 1-yard touchdown plunge on 4th-and-goal to break a 21-all tie for Vandegrift’s winning score.

“I wanted to be the (tone-setter) tonight,” said Dawson, who also scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter. “Scoring the first TD did that and the second one put the game away. I love doing that with my teammates. The offensive line and fullbacks did a great job. This was a great team win.”

The Vipers (4-0, 2-0 District 13-6A) fell behind early after Hendrickson defensive end Gabriel Hunter — who had three sacks and caused havoc in the Vandegrift backfield most of the night — intercepted a pass at the Vandegrift 24 on the game’s second play.

Hawks quarterback Isaiah Moore found James Hester for an 8-yard touchdown pass a few moments later, and just like that the Vipers found themselves behind.

Vandegrift answered with a 75-yard scoring march capped off by Trey Mongauzy hauling in a 24-yard strike from Dru Dawson, but Hendrickson (1-3, 0-2) responded with a long touchdown drive of its own, Moore reaching the end zone on a 10-yard run.

Beau Dawson’s first TD run tied the game at 14, then the Vipers took a 21-14 lead into halftime when following an interception, Dru Dawson tossed a 41-yard scoring strike to Taylor Dummar in the final moments of the second quarter.

“We knew after we got the interception we’d only have a couple of chances,” Sanders said. “We were hoping the corner would lean in to the shorter route and when he did it left Dummar wide open.”

The Hawks used a 95-yard scoring drive late in the third to tie the game, Jasiya Demps diving across the goal line from the 1.

However, Vandegrift produced the clutch scoring drive it needed and forced Hendrickson to turn the ball over on downs at the Viper 37 on the game’s final possession.

“We’re taught that no matter what the scoreboard says to play to the best of our ability,” Dru Dawson said. “It doesn’t bother us when we’re behind, we’re just going to keep doing our thing, playing to our standard and we came out with a win tonight.”

Bowen Lewis finished with 112 yards on the ground for Vandegrift, while Jaden Williams caught seven passes for 85 yards and Moore finished with 117 yards passing and 60 rushing to pace the Hawks.

For Hendrickson, it’s the second game in a row it has come up agonizingly close in district play after losing to Westwood on a 2-point conversion in the final minute last week.

“I’m proud of our kids, we played really hard and that was a great football game,” Hawks coach Chip Killian said. “Just like last week, we were that close to making something happen. We have a lot of inexperience, we just need to grow some and come together. If we do that, we’ll be all right.”