What the Crockett offense was able to accomplish was evident on the scoreboard at Nelson Field. It was the Cougar defense, though, that put the offense in a favorable position time and again during Friday night’s 52-2 rout of Navarro in the District 12-5A DI opener for both teams.

In the first half, Crockett held Navarro to minus-14 yards of offense and forced four turnovers. Navarro’s only first down came on a roughing-the-passer penalty against the Cougars on an incomplete third-down pass.

Thanks to that defensive effort, Crockett’s first six possessions began in Navarro territory, while the Vikings’ offense was unable to cross midfield.

“They’re playing hard, they’re running to the ball well,” Crockett coach John Waugh said of his defense. “This is a group of guys that just wants to come to work every day and try to get a little bit better.”

Crockett took the second-half kickoff and drove 70 yards in seven plays to go up 52-0 on Andrew Jones’ third touchdown run of the night. That score invoked the running clock, so for the rest of the game, the clock stopped only for injuries and timeouts.

Jones finished with 124 yards on 14 carries and quarterback Michael Newton completed 9 of 15 pass attempts for 119 yards and two touchdowns — to Messiah Moss for 17 yards and Joseph Lopez for 10 yards. Moss also ran for a 22-yard score and amassed 58 yards on three rushing attempts.

Josh Early, who carried the ball five times for 40 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards, ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter as the Cougars built a 22-0 lead. Crockett led 46-0 at halftime.

“Those things don’t happen if you’re not at practice, if you’re not working hard every day to get better,” Waugh said.

Almost nothing went wrong for the Cougars, but Waugh found something he’d like to see his team improve.

“Obviously, we’ve got to be able to kick an extra point,” he said.

Crockett attempted just one — a miss after its fourth-quarter touchdown — and went for two on each of its previous scores, converting five of six.

“Our kicking game is suspect, so we’ve got to take advantage of things that we do well,” Waugh said. “We run the ball well, we move the ball and we feel comfortable saying, ‘Hey, we can get 3 yards.’”