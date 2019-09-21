Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez shredded visiting Katy Cinco Ranch with 291 yards passing on 17 completion in 24 attempts and three touchdowns as Cedar Park (3-1) delighted a homecoming crowd of nearly 10,000 fans with a one sided 51-3 win over the Cougars.

Hernandez fired a 20-yard pass to Brock Johnson for the first Cedar Park score then completed touchdown passes to Gunnar Abseck and Josh Cameron to set up the second Timberwolves score, a 15-yard run by Kevin Adams.

Hernandez unveiled big-time arm strength with a double reverse, flea flicker, 64-yard scoring strike to Cameron in the second quarter after the Timberwolves had forced and recovered a fumble. The Hernandez scoring strike traveled nearly 50 yards in the air. Cameron caught four passes for 149 yards and scored twice in the romp.

While Hernandez was orchestrating an offensive virtuoso performance, the Timberwolves defense was growling with three first-half turnovers including a fumble recovery in the end zone by Shelby Battles. Cedar Park held Cinco Ranch (0-4) to minus-14 yards total offense in the fist quarter and just 50 total yards in the first half.

The Timberwolves scored a second defensive touchdown in the third quarter as Adam Higgins picked up a Cinco Ranch fumble and dashed eight yards into the end zone to give the home team a 35-0 lead early in the third quarter. Adding insult to injury, the Cedar Park rush forced a bad snap on the ensuing Cinco Ranch punt attempt and the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Hernandez connected with Cameron for their second scoring play of the night on a 29-yard slant to increase the Cedar Park lea to 44-0 with over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Cinco Ranch dodged the shutout with an 18-yard, fourth quarter field goal by Roger Sanguinetti after the Cougars had a first and goal at the six-yard line.

Cedar Park managed a final score with just over three minutes left when Majestone Haverda bulled into the end zone from the one-yard line. Justin Bohrer kicked his seventh straight extra point for the final margin.