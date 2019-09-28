CEDAR PARK - The lights were bright, the crowd loud and the hype at a high not seen since Vandegrift and Vista Ridge battled for a Class 5A regional title four years ago.

But Vandegrift, the defending District 13-6A champion, had no intent to let any drama last long in the latest meeting with its Leander school district rival.

Buoyed by a dominant first half, Vandegrift (5-0, 3-0 District 13-6A) kept Vista Ridge’s potent offense in check all game in a 31-12 win at Gupton Stadium that kept Vandegrift tied with Round Rock and Stony Point for first place in the district race.

Vandegrift led 24-0 at halftime and fended off a persistent passing attack led by quarterback Kyle Brown. Vista Ridge amassed 255 yards through the air, but it took 44 passing attempts by Brown. The Rangers only had one play that went for more than 17 yards, and that came on a 30-yard pass in the third quarter.

According to Vandegrift coach Drew Sanders, his team’s even-keeled approach to a matchup rife with emotion testified to the maturity of a program that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017.

“I knew everyone would be really excited that first drive of the game, but after that, it’s just football,” Sanders said. “Our guys do a great job of making plays when it counts. We’re not a super-explosive offense, but we’re an efficient offense. And we are playing great defense. That’s a recipe for winning ball games.”

Add a hearty dash of near-flawless football to that mix, because that’s what Vandegrift delivered throughout the game. The Vipers had just two penalties for a total of 10 yards and didn’t commit a turnover. In comparison, Vista Ridge lost two fumbles and failed to execute a punt twice.

“They (Vandegrift) are sound in every area,” Vista Ridge coach Rodney Vincent said. “Giving away the football on special-teams mistakes, they don’t make those kinds of mistakes. On top of that, they’re a great football team. You can’t make those mistakes playing a team like that.”

The mistakes proved especially damaging in the first half, when Vandegrift built its insurmountable lead. On its opening drive, Vista Ridge (4-1, 2-1) marched to the Vandegrift 1-yard line with a chance to take an early lead, but an open Bryce Christian couldn’t corral a low pass from Brown. Vandegrift promptly built their lead to 10-0 on its next drive when Bowen Lewis exploded for a 49-yard touchdown run through a gaping hole in the middle of the Vista Ridge defense. Defensive lineman Elijah Estes, a Vista Ridge junior who excels at clogging up the interior of the line, had left the game on a cart a play earlier with an apparent injury to his right leg.

Sanders said that early stand by his defense bolstered the unit for the rest of the game. The Rangers had three shots at the end zone from the 1-yard line but couldn’t break the line on two runs and the fourth-down pass.

“We worked on what we call a train check to their big, heavy set, and we executed it to perfection,” he said. “It show guts for our defense to trust what we coached them and then stop them four downs in a row. That’s a huge credit to our defense. They showed unbelievable heart.”

Vista Ridge’s next drive ended when an errant snap sailed over the head of punter Seth Hughes. One snap later, Vandegrift extended its lead to 17-0 when Ryan Sheppard bulled in from 5 yards out. The next two drives for Vista Ridge ended with a punt and a fumble, which Vandegrift converted into another score to build its 24-0 halftime lead.

Lewis had 160 yards rushing to lead a methodical but efficient Vandegrift offense that ended with 280 yards. Quarterback Dru Dawson had 50 yards rushing to go along with 58 yards receiving and two touchdown strikes to Trey Mongauzy.

Vista Ridge, which opened in 2004, has played Vandegrift ever since the Vipers began varsity competition in 2010. That series includes two games in 2015, when Vista Ridge beat Vandegrift 24-17 in a Class 5A DI regional championship.

But that’s the last win in the series for Vista Ridge. Vandegrift, which now leads the series 7-4, has won four consecutive games over the Rangers. But Vincent says playing for first place three games into a district campaign marks plenty of progress for a team that had won eight total games in its three previous seasons combined.

"We’re taking a lot of new steps this year, and this was a new one tonight,” he said. “The next step is how we respond to this loss. We kept fighting in the second half and put up some points and got some stops. That’s what I wanted to see in a game like this, where we were in a bind.”

With the win over the previously unbeaten Rangers, Vandegrift enters next week’s showdown with fellow unbeaten Round Rock tied for the district lead.

“Vista Ridge is a solid program, and they’re really improved,” said Jax McCauley, Vandegrift’s all-state linebacker and a senior captain. “They brought their best effort, but we dug in and finished it up. We’re 5-0, and that’s all that matters.”