Cedar Ridge jumped back into the District 13-6A playoff picture with a dramatic, five-set win at McNeil High School Tuesday. The Raiders emerged victorious 25-19, 26-28, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 to improve to 3-6 in district play while McNeil fell to 4-5 in district action.

Westwood, Vandegrift and Vista Ridge hold the first three playoff spots with Round Rock (who beat Hendrickson Tuesday) in fourth at 5-4 followed by McNeil and Leander at 4-5. This Friday, McNeil plays Westwood, Round Rock meets Vandegrift, Leander plays Vista Ridge, Stony Point plays Hendrickson, and Cedar Ridge has the nine-team-district bye.

Cedar Ridge head coach Macie Trotter had her team ready to play at McNeil, and the Raiders came out serving hard and forcing the tempo. Cedar Ridge ran away with the first game, but coach Mary DeJute’s squad answered the call by speeding up its tempo and winning the second set to even the match.

“The girls played hard tonight,” said Trotter. “We played a better mental game tonight, which is what we have been working on. Bottom line, we executed, and the girls never stopped fighting.”

Tied at a set each, McNeil led midway through the third set before Cedar Ridge rallied with a 9-2 scoring run to win the set and force McNeil to play from behind.

“We followed through on our game plan, and they (the Raiders) played for each other,” Totter said.

McNeil sophomore Kennedi Bray had three kills in the fourth set as the Mavericks knotted the match with a three-point win to set up the decisive fifth set.

In the final set, Cedar Ridge forced McNeil out of its tempo while cruising to the 15-7 win.

“I am just so proud of our team,” Trotter said.

Cedar Ridge’s quick pace kept the Raiders’ entire attack fully engaged. Jessica Stock served five aces with a combination of jump-serve floaters and hard, flat serves while opposite side hitter Alexis Ford had 14 kills. Defensive standout Taylor Hamm had 17 digs, Elena Bilhartz had a team-leading five blocks, and versatile Lauren Prendeville had 24 assists. Prendeville is a six-rotation player who sets in a 6-2 and hits on the front.

Bray, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, had a tremendous match for McNeil with 10 kills, a service ace and four blocked shots. Maya Barton sparked the Mavericks' defense with 16 digs while Sam Perez finished with 19 assists.

In Class 5A action, No. 2 Rouse got 14 kills and 12 digs from Grayson Schirpik with 16 digs from Riley Heinrich and 30 assists by Kara Erfurth to sweep Pflugerville 25-10, 25-19, 25-16. Connally got 14 kills by Michera Moffett and 34 assists from Savannah Townsend in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 win over Weiss. K.K Walker had eight kills for Weiss while Aden Britt added 18 assists. Cedar Park swept Marble Falls 25-12, 25-12, 25-15. Jaelyn Grimm led the Timberwolves with 14 kills while Olivia Meyer had 33 assists.

Rouse, 6-0 in District 17-5A, leads Connally and Cedar Park by one game in the loss column in the district race. Cedar Park visits Connally Friday night in a battle for second place.

In District 18-5A, East View and Georgetown meet Friday night in a battle for first place.